Examples include eating out with friends, reading books, or playing games.

Embarking on Your Next Adventure

Once you have had the thrill of adventure, you will seek it everywhere. And while spontaneity is great, planning goes a long way in ensuring you get the most out of your trips, as follows:

1. Choose Your Next Location

There are so many incredible places in the world. So, even for the avid traveller, choosing a region can be challenging. You can settle on one by considering the following:

Who will be on the trip? Depending on who tags along, you may want to choose a location that suits everyone regarding safety, accessibility, etc. For example, people traveling with children may want to stick to safer regions.

What do you want to get from the trip? You may want to relax, have an active trip, or mix the two. Think about what excites you most about your next adventure.

What do you want to do? Do you want to enjoy long afternoons by the beach? How about a culinary experience?

How long will you be away? The length of your trip will affect your pre-planning stages, e.g., requiring storage or having someone handle your mail. It also affects your budget and the pace of your trip. The longer your stay, the more you spend and the easier it is to experience the chosen country.

How much can you spend on the trip? Your budget will determine where you can go once you factor in the flights, accommodation, and activities. Assess your finances and determine how long you can travel and what you can spend.

Your answers to these questions will help you narrow down your countries. For example, a couple with children that wants a relaxing holiday can choose Mauritius as it is safe, fun-filled, and full of beautiful sandy beaches. In the same way, solo foodies may choose Singapore as they can enjoy safe yet thrilling food experiences on and off the streets.

2. Finalise the Itinerary

Consider all the activities you want to enjoy in the location and make a list of when you will do so and how much they will cost. It’s often advisable to book activity tickets in advance. It helps you avoid queues on arrival and can also help you save money by getting early bird discounts.

3. Avoid the High Season

Traveling during the peak season has many disadvantages. You deal with long lines, higher prices, and crowded spaces. And this often gets in the way of experiencing a vacation destination to the fullest. You can avoid the hassle of traveling during the low season. It is cheaper, more exciting, and helps you tick most things off your itinerary.

4. Make the Reservations

Booking flights early is a great cost-saving technique as you can avoid price surges closer to the date. The same goes for accommodation. You can look up hotels with good ratings and see their offers. Consider staying in a hostel or a rental home, as this is often a cheaper alternative. The latter is especially advisable if you want a long-term stay.

Lastly, stay flexible. While planning is a great way to understand what to do and the applicable costs, you reap most travelling benefits by leaving room for flexibility. It helps you meet more people, discover hidden locations, and experience local traditions you would never have read about online!