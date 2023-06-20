The police are assessing a video of Laurence Fox trying and failing to burn Pride flags on Father’s Day, it has been confirmed.

The outspoken Reclaim Party leader took to Twitter to post footage of him burning flags in a back garden.

In the post he described the flags as ‘child mutilation bunting’ that he doused in lighter fluid before setting them alight.

Just Laurence Fox spending Father’s Day drunk in his garden, burning Pride flags. Nothing to see here… pic.twitter.com/d1nMxeYevQ — Truth Checkers (@truth_checkers) June 18, 2023

The homophobic and transphobic video has sparked disgust and mockery in equal measure from social media users.

After being reported on Twitter, Fox went on to declare that he hoped that police would pay him a visit.

He said: “I can’t tell you how much I hope the police pay me a visit. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reporting me.

“I very much look forward to them explaining to me that I have committed a hate crime by burning an icon to child mutilation, but the doctors who chop off vulnerable healthy young girls breasts, and young boys penises haven’t.”

He added: “I’m done negotiating with the mutilators. I am tolerant of pretty much everything, but child sacrifice is an absolute red line.

“You can call it gender affirming care, you can blackmail parents by saying “would you rather have a dead son or a living daughter?”

“You can write articles about what a madman I am, I don’t care, and neither does truth. Because it is just that. The truth.”

He concluded: “People are fed up with having this rubbish rammed down their throats. If I believed in such arbitrary nonsense as “hate crimes” I’d report you for supporting the destruction of young life. “

The Metropolitan Police told The Mirror: “Police are aware of a video posted on social media in relation to Pride flags being set alight.

“Officers are currently assessing the footage and enquiries are ongoing.”

