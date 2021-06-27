Six people have been arrested after an Extinction Rebellion “free the press” protest in central London saw manure dumped outside the offices of the Daily Mail newspaper.
The Metropolitan Police said a group of protesters emptied manure from a truck outside a property in Young Street, Kensington, at around 6.40am on Sunday.
The force said the group “climbed scaffolding on the outside of the building and hung banners from it”.
Seven tonnes of horse manure
Environmental protest group Extinction Rebellion said it had made a “surprise visit” to Northcliffe House, the head office of the newspaper’s owners Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT), and claimed to have dumped seven tonnes of horse manure outside the main entrance.
Five people were arrested for an offence under Section 148 of the Highways Act, with four of the five also arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage, police said.
The Met also said that a 54-year-old man attempted to empty manure from a truck onto the pavement outside a commercial premises in Buckingham Palace Road, Victoria, at around 8am.
It added: “Had he succeeded, it would have caused disruption to employees and members of the public.
“Proactive police intervention prevented him from dumping the manure.”
The man was arrested for an offence under Section 148 of the Highways Act and on suspicion of dangerous driving.
All six of those detained remain in custody, police said.
Westminster bridge right now#Rebel4Life— Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) June 27, 2021
Rebel for the truth
Rebel to #FreeThePress#ExtinctionRebellion #londonprotest pic.twitter.com/o11jDZarlu
“Billionaire owners”
The protest action comes as Extinction Rebellion launched a “day of protest” targeting the “billionaire owners” of the UK’s print media and “demanding an end to media corruption that suppresses the truth from the public for profit”.
Speaking for the group, Gully Bujak said: “For the British public, who’ve seen the criminal behaviour of this Government and their ‘cronies’ throughout the pandemic, the conclusion must surely be clear: the arenas of power in this country are rotten, and where the billionaire-owned press is concerned – corruption is the business model.
“It’s time they cut the crap and stop acting as though they are providing a noble service to the public, while greenwashing the climate crisis and stoking the culture war to divide people.”
Extinction Rebellion shared photos and video on social media of “free the press” protesters marching through London and gathering in Parliament Square.
People carried placards, waved flags and chanting, while bands also played.
Elsewhere, people walked along Regent Street during a #FreedomToDance march organised by Save Our Scene, in protest of the Government’s perceived disregard for the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic.
