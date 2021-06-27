











Homemade peanut butter brittle nougat comes together quickly and easily with five basic ingredients. This delicious candy has a crunchy and soft yet chewy texture. If you’re a sweet tooth who loves nougat, sticky toffee or crunchy nut snacks, this bite-sized sweet treat is for you!

While it certainly looks fancy, this recipe is surprisingly easy although its not something you can step away from the stove during the initial stirring faze until the chocolate, marshmallows and butter forms a ball.

Traditional nougat can be really tricky to get right and can become very hard, so we adapted a white nougat (which would normally be whipped egg white, sugar, nuts and honey) recipe by using some fluffy marshmallows, along with peanut brittle, white chocolate and cherries.

This peanut butter brittle nougat recipe is pretty versatile as one can change the colour of the nougat by using different coloured marshmallows: Pink, white, yellow and blue…pick a colour and release the pastry chef within!

These colourful sweet sensations are great to include on a dessert tray or to give as gifts wrapped in tissue paper and arranged in a box with a festive ribbon!

Peanut Butter Brittle Nougat Print Recipe Pin Recipe Cook Time: 40 minutes Total Time: 40 minutes Servings: 12 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 300 gram marshmallows (Any colour you desire)

1 cup chopped peanut brittle

1 cup cherries

250 gram white chocolate pieces

1 tbsp butter Instructions In a saucepan, over medium heat, melt the butter and marshmallows, adding the chocolate

Stir until it forms a ball

Remove from the heat

Add the cherries and nuts

In a small, greased bread tin, pour in the mixture

Place in the fridge overnight to set

Cut into desired blocks

Use tissue paper to wrap individual sweets Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

