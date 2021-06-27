Homemade peanut butter brittle nougat comes together quickly and easily with five basic ingredients. This delicious candy has a crunchy and soft yet chewy texture. If you’re a sweet tooth who loves nougat, sticky toffee or crunchy nut snacks, this bite-sized sweet treat is for you!
While it certainly looks fancy, this recipe is surprisingly easy although its not something you can step away from the stove during the initial stirring faze until the chocolate, marshmallows and butter forms a ball.
Traditional nougat can be really tricky to get right and can become very hard, so we adapted a white nougat (which would normally be whipped egg white, sugar, nuts and honey) recipe by using some fluffy marshmallows, along with peanut brittle, white chocolate and cherries.
This peanut butter brittle nougat recipe is pretty versatile as one can change the colour of the nougat by using different coloured marshmallows: Pink, white, yellow and blue…pick a colour and release the pastry chef within!
These colourful sweet sensations are great to include on a dessert tray or to give as gifts wrapped in tissue paper and arranged in a box with a festive ribbon!
Ingredients
- 300 gram marshmallows (Any colour you desire)
- 1 cup chopped peanut brittle
- 1 cup cherries
- 250 gram white chocolate pieces
- 1 tbsp butter
Instructions
- In a saucepan, over medium heat, melt the butter and marshmallows, adding the chocolate
- Stir until it forms a ball
- Remove from the heat
- Add the cherries and nuts
- In a small, greased bread tin, pour in the mixture
- Place in the fridge overnight to set
- Cut into desired blocks
- Use tissue paper to wrap individual sweets
