Britain’s petrol problems continue to bite.

Just 127 of the 300 visas for tanker drivers to come to the UK immediately have been granted, Boris Johnson has said, as he argued that supply chain problems are caused “very largely by the strength of the economic recovery”.

The prime minister told BBC Breakfast: “What we said to the road haulage industry was: ‘Fine, give us the names of the drivers that you want to bring in and we will sort out the visas, you’ve got another 5,000 visas.’

“They only produced 127 names so far. What that shows is the global shortage.” The Department for Transport later clarified that of the 127 visas issued, 27 were for fuel tanker drivers and the remaining 100 were for food hauliers.

That is unlikely to impress Kirstie Allsop, who took to Twitter on Tuesday to complain that she had run out of fuel – and was forced to abandon her car by the side of the road.

Yesterday I ran out of fuel returning from Buford to London, none available in High Wycombe area, had to leave car as no family member had enough fuel to come and help me. Today I have passed 5 petrol stations in london with ZERO fuel. #UKAutumn21 — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) October 5, 2021

The Location, Location, Location presenter wrote: “Yesterday I ran out of fuel returning from Buford to London, none available in High Wycombe area, had to leave car as no family member had enough fuel to come and help me. Today I have passed 5 petrol stations in London with ZERO fuel.”

But sympathy for Allsop was in short supply – with gleeful Twitter users rubbing salt in the wound by pointing out her politics.

Build back better, they said.

Take control, they said.

Never trust a Tory. https://t.co/W0Q5iAUD7A — Shahmir Sanni (@shahmiruk) October 5, 2021

It hurts sometimes, being a rich Brexiter who didn't give a shit. https://t.co/PBkUMpgAJf — Priyamvada Gopal (@PriyamvadaGopal) October 5, 2021

Fill it up on sovereignty, Kirsty.



Think positively. https://t.co/U6gat1KXyR — Super Tanskiii (@supertanskiii) October 5, 2021

In which Kirsty Allsopp discovers that her car cannot, in fact, run on sovereignty. https://t.co/ZmjoYKmWJ1 — Julian Power Voice (@JulianPowerVO) October 5, 2021

Kirstie Allsopp is so entitled she thinks that the brexit she literally campaigned for shouldn't actually affect her. https://t.co/RVkrYywSUd — JD Black🥀 (@_JD_Black) October 5, 2021

Welcome to post Brexit Tory Little England, Kirstie. The one you support so passionately. https://t.co/GVkqQnpa16 — Daisy 💙🌍🇪🇺 (@Daisybelll) October 5, 2021

Poor Kirstie discovers she can’t fill up her car with sovereignty. https://t.co/GhGGRUgYW0 — Sally 💛 #CovidInquiryNow #FBPE #FBPPR (@SecondSopSal) October 5, 2021

Related: Johnson: ‘Making misogyny a hate crime will just increase the problem’