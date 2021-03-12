The BBC has axed popular satirical series The Mash Report, in a move believed to be part of newly-appointed director general Tim Davie’s efforts to tackle “perceived left-wing bias” in the corporation’s comedy shows.

Hosted by Nish Kumar, and featuring regular appearances from comedians like Rachel Parris and Fin Taylor, The Mash Report debuted in 2017, and built up a loyal following in its four seasons on the BBC.

But a spokesman for the BBC confirmed that the show will not be returning, “in order to make room for new comedy shows”.

“We are very proud of The Mash Report but in order to make room for new comedy shows we sometimes have to make difficult decisions and it won’t be returning,” they said.

“We would like to thank all those involved in four brilliant series and hope to work with Nish Kumar, Rachel Parris and the team in the future.”

Last year, the Telegraph reported that Davie wanted to address “left-wing bias” in the BBC’s comedy output, although Davie – who served as the deputy chair of the Hammersmith and Fulham Conservative party in the 1990s – branded those claims “nonsense”.

“I’ve no idea where that came from. Reading some of the commentary is ridiculous,” he said.

“Comedy has always been poking at authority. If a particular government is in charge you probably do get a bit more edge against those in power, that’s how it works. And, by the way, I want good satire on the BBC. I like being adventurous.”

But in 2018, broadcaster Andrew Neil singled out The Mash Report while complaining that the corporation’s comedy output was too left-wing. He called the BBC Two programme “self-satisfied, self-adulatory, unchallenged left-wing propaganda”.

He added: “What I do think though, is the same as my framework for overall impartiality. The BBC should not come from a platform from when there’s an assumed point of view. It’s not just about left and right, it’s different people.”

However many onlookers argued that the cancellation of The Mash Report – which has been repeatedly critical of the government – is a clear example of ‘cancel culture’.

The Mash Report, a comedy program critical of the government has been axed by the state broadcaster, reportedly for political reasons, and at the behest of a director general appointed by the government. Finally, a stone cold example of what 'cancel culture' looks like. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 12, 2021

A lot of people are asking me for a comment and here it is: pic.twitter.com/C9ghSERUMy — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) March 12, 2021

The Mash Report was the best UK topical comedy show for decades and also ironically gave right wing comic @GeoffNorcott a regular platform to do his stuff. Very bad decision to axe it. — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 12, 2021

Fascinating to see all the people who "don't watch the BBC" celebrating the fact that the Mash Report has been taken off the BBC. — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 12, 2021

While the right scream about being cancelled from all their newspaper columns and on TV shows and soon on their new TV channels, the Mash Report, a show that dared to satirise the government is actually cancelled.



A true democracy doesn't cancel satire. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) March 12, 2021

