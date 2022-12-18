Jeremy Clarkson’s daughter has hit out at her dad after he wrote a vile column decrying Meghan Markle.

The former Top Gear presenter said he hated the Duchess of Sussex “on a cellular level” in The Sun, saying he is “dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, “Shame!””.

Emily Clarkson has hit out at her dad in response.

Posting on Instagram, she said: “I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targetted with online hatred”.

An amazing statement from Jeremy Clarkson’s daughter Emily! The apple hasn’t just fallen a bit far away from the tree – it’s in the next orchard. pic.twitter.com/JOFCpT4HMW — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) December 18, 2022

She isn’t the only one to call Clarkson out for his column.

Carol Vorderman said that “not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman,” and refuted his claim that “everyone who’s my age thinks the same.”

John Bishop also voiced his disgust at Clarkson’s rant, saying it was a “blatant appeal to incite humiliation and violence on a woman.”

He also said there was “no excuse” for what Clarkson wrote and rubbished suggestions it could be “excused as dark humour.”

WTF is this ??

I don't care who you are or who you work for you simply can not write things like this. It is a blatant appeal to incite humiliation and violence on a woman. Some have excused it as dark humour. There is mo joke here @JeremyClarkson and no excuse. https://t.co/ewU8bnykhj — John Bishop (@JohnBishop100) December 18, 2022

Radio DJ Edith Bowman said that Clarkson was a “vile misogynist,” whilst Kathy Burke labelled him a “colossal c**t.”

