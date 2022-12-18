John Bishop and Carol Vorderman are among several celebrities to have voiced their disgust at a “vile” and “hateful” rant by Jeremy Clarkson against Meghan Markle.

In an op-ed for The Sun published on Friday, Clarkson wrote that he loathes the Duchess of Sussex “on a cellular level” and wants people to “throw lumps of excrement” at her.

He said: “I hate her. Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level.

“At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant ‘Shame!’ and thrown lumps of excrement at her.”

He finished by claiming that “everyone” who is his age “thinks the same way.”

But the comments have been condemned by many, including a number of celebrities from across the world of entertainment.

Comedian Dom Joly described his words as “utterly vile and disgusting” and labelled the former Top Gear host an”utter piece of trash.”

Literally gobsmacked at the utterly vile and disgusting comments written about Meghan Markle by Jeremy Clarkson in the Sun. What an utter piece of trash he is…what is it with these type of men that triggers them so? pic.twitter.com/iLpzIilTlm — Dom Joly (@domjoly) December 18, 2022

Carol Vorderman said that “not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman,” and refuted his claim that “everyone who’s my age thinks the same.”

John Bishop also voiced his disgust at Clarkson’s rant, saying it was a “blatant appeal to incite humiliation and violence on a woman.”

He also said there was “no excuse” for what Clarkson wrote and rubbished suggestions it could be “excused as dark humour.”

WTF is this ??

I don't care who you are or who you work for you simply can not write things like this. It is a blatant appeal to incite humiliation and violence on a woman. Some have excused it as dark humour. There is mo joke here @JeremyClarkson and no excuse. https://t.co/ewU8bnykhj — John Bishop (@JohnBishop100) December 18, 2022

Radio DJ Edith Bowman said that Clarkson was a “vile misogynist,” whilst Kathy Burke labelled him a “colossal c**t.”

Thanks for sharing @domjoly .. what a vile misogynist @JeremyClarkson is but also how is someone able to print such abusive comments in an actual newspaper.. https://t.co/C0aaUgrjK2 — edith bowman (@edibow) December 18, 2022

Watched the rest of #HarryandMeganNetflix Still think they’re pretty great and I love their relationship with Meghan’s gorgeous Mum, Doria. Wishing them continued happiness and people like that colossal cunt, Clarkson continued pain with the thought of it. — Kath 🇺🇦💙🙀❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) December 18, 2022

