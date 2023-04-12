Jacob Rees-Mogg’s new GB News show is unlikely to revive the channel’s floundering fortunes – that is if his letters of correspondence are anything to go by.

Recent figures from the news channel’s parent company accounts showed that it sunk deeper into a loss in the year to May 2022, after launching the channel in June 2021.

It racked up £30.7 million in a pre-tax loss over the period, on revenues of £3.6 million.

The majority of its revenues – over £2.9 million – came from advertising.

Rees-Mogg is among a number of right-wingers to take up presenting positions on the channel of late, with deputy Tory chair Lee Anderson also being offered a role.

But if this clip is anything to go by, they might not be the magic bullet the channel was hoping for!

🚨 | NEW: Jacob Rees-Mogg’s SON writes into his dad’s show so he has a viewer comment to read out to the audience…



[@christiancalgie] pic.twitter.com/6gqOSMY3vT — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) April 11, 2023

