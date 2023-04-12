Jacob Rees-Mogg’s new GB News show is unlikely to revive the channel’s floundering fortunes – that is if his letters of correspondence are anything to go by.
Recent figures from the news channel’s parent company accounts showed that it sunk deeper into a loss in the year to May 2022, after launching the channel in June 2021.
It racked up £30.7 million in a pre-tax loss over the period, on revenues of £3.6 million.
The majority of its revenues – over £2.9 million – came from advertising.
Rees-Mogg is among a number of right-wingers to take up presenting positions on the channel of late, with deputy Tory chair Lee Anderson also being offered a role.
But if this clip is anything to go by, they might not be the magic bullet the channel was hoping for!
