Lee Anderson has joined Jacob Rees-Mogg, Esther McVey and Philip Davies in getting a new show on GB News.

The controversial Tory MP, who was recently appointed deputy chair of the party, has been given a new platform to communicate his views to the so-called ‘silent majority’.

He said he was keen to speak up for constituents outside the London bubble from the GB News studios, located in Paddington.

The Tory Deputy Chairman said: “GB News is the true voice of the Great British silent majority.”

He added: “I’m joining the people’s channel to ensure their voice is heard.”

Editorial Director Michael Booker said: “Lee has been a breath of fresh air in Westminster since he was elected, doing something that many politicians are scared to do: talking honestly about what they believe.

“Our viewers and listeners appreciate his common-sense language, something that has been missing from politics for a long time. As the next election will be fought in the Red Wall, Lee’s insights into northern voters will be key.”

Lee Anderson joins GB News: Tory Deputy Chairman vows to represent Britain's 'silent majority'https://t.co/CAF7AdYZSx — GB News (@GBNEWS) March 7, 2023

Related: Tear down this wall! UK income gap now bigger than East and West Germany