The landlady of a pub that displayed a collection of golliwog dolls has denied that she or her husband are racist.

Speaking to the Guardian, Benice Ryley says she plans to display a new set of dolls despite a police investigation into their alleged hate crime.

Last week, officers stormed the couple’s pub and seized their collection of golliwog dolls after they received an anonymous complaint about The White Hart Inn in Grays, Essex.

The incident has sparked a political row, with Essex Police reportedly reprimanded by home secretary Suella Braverman over the incident.

Speaking to the Guardian, Ryley defended the collection, saying the pub has been sent several replacement dolls from supporters with more on the way.

“We’ve had loads and loads of support. When people started complaining in 2018 I was sent more gollies in the post. Three have come in the last few days and there are two more in the post.”

She also denies that the word ‘wog’ is racist. She said: “I won’t use that word because I’ve been told not to. But I don’t find that offensive.”

Ryley confirmed her husband had been photographed in a T-shirt from the far-right group Britain First, but said that doesn’t make them racist.

“I don’t think Chris is a supporter of Britain First, he was just wearing that shirt because it was convenient at the time”, she said.

Related: Company’s bitter experience of Brexit goes viral