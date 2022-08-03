Liz Truss has set out her energy plans and they might not seem the most likely to meet our net zero targets.

Speaking to the TalkTV hustings in Exeter, Foreign Secretary Ms Truss revealed her plans to help Britons with soaring bills, as she plans to end the ban on fracking and immediately scrap green levies.

She said: “My response on energy, yes it is partly fracking and we should allow fracking where local communities support it.

You say things will take a long time, but they will take less time under my government because I will pass primary legislation to get things done.

“I will also make sure we exploit all of the gas in the North Sea, and we make sure we use that to bolster our domestic energy supply.

“I’ll be moving forward faster with nuclear, including major stations, but also small modular reactors which are produced in Derby and offer a major opportunity for our country as well.”

Solar panels

But what about renewable energy?

On the subject of that she said: ‘our fields should be filled of our fantastic produce – whether it’s the great livestock, the great arable farms. It shouldn’t be full of solar panels, and I will change the rules. I will change the rules to make sure to make sure we’re using our high value agricultural land for farming.”

Liz Truss: I support fracking in areas where people want it to happen pic.twitter.com/f3JKcT0mzo — LBC (@LBC) July 28, 2022

In response, Solar Energy UK chief executive Chris Hewett told ReNEWS.biz: “The solar industry is deeply concerned about Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak’s recent comments on solar farms.

“They offer cheap, clean power and time and again have been proven to be popular with the public.

“Yet the two candidates for Prime Minister are falling over themselves to say how much they dislike solar farms. How did we end up in this alternate universe?

Reactions

Here are some confused reactions:

the British public wants onshore wind farms and doesn’t want fracking



so Liz Truss is offering them fracking pic.twitter.com/rVBDDRM9ia — Henry Mance (@henrymance) August 3, 2022

Very worrying that Sunak and Truss both want to reverse the #fracking ban and deepen our country's dependence on #FossilFuels.



The Conservatives are increasingly out of step with the majority of British people's views and with evidence-based policy.https://t.co/oCUmjCBhgI



🧵 — Carla Denyer (@carla_denyer) July 27, 2022

Both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have indicated support for shale gas extraction "if local communities support it".



Ecotricity Founder, Dale Vince: "It's fools gold. Fracking is a bad idea that nobody wants."@iancollinsuk | @DaleVince | @TiceRichard pic.twitter.com/3cz7PMZQkF — TalkTV (@TalkTV) July 27, 2022

Editorial in today's Times:



"A dismal aspect of the Tory hustings this week was that both Mr Sunak and Ms Truss [supported fracking], providing it has local support. It is not going to get local support: everyone wants it to happen somewhere else." pic.twitter.com/yEZcVI892a — Leo Hickman (@LeoHickman) July 30, 2022

Last night in Exeter Liz Truss was cheered by Tory Party members for "vowing to get rid of solar farms" (says Sky News). So, in an energy crisis a contender for PM promises to wipe out 4% of the UK's electricity production… and is cheered? — John Cosgrove (@johncosgrove405) August 2, 2022

.@trussliz: "Our fields should be filled of our fantastic produce…It shouldn't be full of solar panels" https://t.co/f6uBVKb4Tz

It's worth noting Truss made misleading claims about solar power and food production when she was environment secretary https://t.co/KuUMFnMtJz — Adam Vaughan (@adamvaughan_uk) August 3, 2022

