Liz Truss has pledged to “unleash British food and farming” in order to improve the nation’s food security.

The Tory leadership hopeful said she would “remove onerous EU regulations and red tape” if she becomes prime minister, without going into much detail on which laws she would abolish.

She also promised to tackle the labour shortages in farming, partly caused by post-Brexit freedom of movement restrictions, with a short-term expansion to the seasonal workers scheme.

As Prime Minister I will remove onerous EU regulations and red tape to back our British farmers.

Pork markets

Who can forget the video of Ms Truss during her time as environment secretary went viral when she gave an enthusiastic speech about opening pork markets during the 2014 Tory Party conference?

She caused further hilarity by saying that two-thirds of cheese sold in Britain was imported, with an unusually emphatic delivery of the line: “That is a disgrace”.

I felt Liz Truss's seminal "Pork Markets" speech wasn't quite cringeworthy enough, so I've removed the already truly pathetic smattering of applause.



#PorkMarkets #OurNextPM #PleaseStopLaughing

EXCLUSIVE: full footage released of the Liz Truss pork markets speech

Brexit

A recent Government report warned that labour shortages “caused by Brexit and accentuated by the pandemic” were badly affecting the food and farming sector, often forcing farmers to leave fruit rotting in the fields and cull healthy pigs.

Truss should perhaps look at her own onerous trade deals signed off with New Zealand.

The newly signed EU and New Zealand FTA could in time make it trickier for UK-based dairy suppliers to the continent, industry experts have warned.

Also staying with the antipodean nations, some famous British goods could lose out under the UK trade deal with Australia, a Commons committee has said.

The International Trade Committee Chair criticised “flat-footed” Government negotiating tactics, as cross-party MPs flagged concerns that household-name British products are set to lose out under the first full trade deal to be signed since Brexit.

The Department of International Trade (DIT) hit back at that criticism, accusing the committee of “fundamentally misunderstanding” the trade deal provisions and stressing that protections do indeed exist aside from so-called “geographic indications”.

Reactions

Post-Brexit trade deals aside, the idea of a bonfire of the regulations for farming has got more than a few people worried.

This is how Brexit has "unleashed British farming" on the world, Liz Truss



Up until the UK left the Single Market, M&S in France sold exactly the same fresh British food as in the UK



It's reduced to tea, porridge and novelty biscuits in desultory M&S "corners" in what are now Monoprix

Are you nuts?



This is opposite to what British farmers want. British farmers want us to maintain British-European standards and be able to export their goods to the continent.



You're stuck in 2016 La La land and haven't been listening to the industry in the 6 years since.

Great news for Mad Cow disease.

The only 'good news' for Somerset farmers would be this muppet losing his seat!!

So we deregulate farming.



So we produce potentially unsafe foods.



So the EU refuse to accept our substandard produce.



So exports drop.



So farmers suffer.



So we have something else to falsely blame Brussels for.



Got ya…..

More bolloxology. From oven ready Brexit to this nonsense.

Liz Truss vowed to "unleash" British farming through deregulation. That will result in poorer animal welfare and more pollution of rivers etc and it will kill off all export to EU since standards won't be followed. It's appalling and totally unnecessary.

Sounds awfully like a race to the bottom.

Oh dear…

'Liz Truss sold us down the river with the Australian trade deal… We want honesty.'



Arable Farmer Andrew Ward MBE reacts to Liz Truss pledging to 'unleash' British farming by getting rid of EU regulations and slashing red tape.



Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626

Then there is always this classic from New Zealand TV…

New Zealand television is completely mystified by the amazing Brexit trade deal Liz Truss keeps boasting about. They can't understand why she would want to make British farmers poorer and theirs richer. Even the winning side can't fathom it.

Ouch!

