In eight glorious seasons at Highbury, then the Emirates, Thierry Henry scored 226 goals before moving to Barcelona in 2007.

And on this day in 1999 the club signed him from Italian side Juventues for an estimated fee of £11 million, reuniting with his former manager Arsène Wenger from his days playing for Monaco.

Alongside Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry were the first two players to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Henry was a four-time winner of the Golden Boot award, given to the top scorer in a season, and netted a club-record 175 Premier League goals in 258 matches for Arsenal.

On this day in 1999…



We signed Thierry Henry, aka The King 👑 pic.twitter.com/6y6xEGcbaa — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 3, 2022

His stats are unreal.

📆 #OnThisDay in 1999, Arsenal signed Thierry Henry…



👤 Apps – 376

⚽️ Goals – 228

🎯 Assists – 106



🏆 2x Premier League

🏆 3x FA Cup



🏅 4x Golden Boot

🏅 2x Player of the Season

🏅 4x Player of the Month



The greatest PL player ever.👏



pic.twitter.com/adcsI0rjkg — VBET UK (@VBET_uk) August 3, 2022

His love for the club runs deep.

he said: “The understanding I have with Arsenal fans is something I cannot describe – it’s something I’m always going to miss.

“So if you’re asking me if one day I’d like to coach Arsenal, then yes.

“If you ask if one day I’d like to be Arsenal’s kit man, then yes. I

“f you ask if one day I’d like to cut the grass at the Emirates Stadium, then yes.”

Edu

it comes as Mikel Arteta is working with the best Arsenal squad of his tenure, according to technical director Edu.

The Gunners kick off the new Premier League campaign when they travel to Crystal Palace on Friday night, looking to build on their fifth-placed finish from last season.

Having finished eighth in the previous two years, Arteta took Arsenal to the cusp of a Champions League return only to miss out to rivals Tottenham by two points.

Best moments

It would be shameful not to look at some of his best moments!

1.

The Legend of Thierry Henry | The Premier League GOAT pic.twitter.com/FZggfv2EuY — RL Comps (@RL_Comps) August 3, 2022

2.

Thierry Henry Owning Sergio Ramos pic.twitter.com/8KaeAfFNR3 — My Greatest 11 (@MyGreatest11) July 24, 2022

3.

4.

🇫🇷 Thierry Henry: When I speak about Arsenal, it’s a utopia. People get carried away whenever I say that it’s my club, but I have it in my blood – I’m an Arsenal fan ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/7aFc5RlUhh — Gooner Chris (@ArsenalN7) August 3, 2022

5.

On This Day in 1999 🗓️



Thierry Henry signed for Arsenal.



Watch and enjoy 🍿pic.twitter.com/rV6DCqxlLm — Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) August 3, 2022

6.

Thierry Henry completely changed the way strikers played. [@nevedh]pic.twitter.com/23dxiycuVn — Gunners (@Gunnersc0m) August 3, 2022

7.

8.

23 years ago today, Thierry Henry became an Arsenal player 🔴



An absolute nightmare for defenders 😤 pic.twitter.com/703nS9XIK2 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 3, 2022

9.

Two minutes of Thierry Henry making professional footballers look like children 😍😍😍pic.twitter.com/im7cURsW5p — Gunners (@Gunnersc0m) August 3, 2022

10.

Bittersweet?

Thierry Henry’s Last Ever Touch for Arsenal. #AFC pic.twitter.com/W5RfkBtNVp — Last Ever Touch ⚽️ (@_LastEverTouch) July 30, 2022

Related: Arsenal squad depth image gets fans looking forward to new season