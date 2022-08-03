Rebekah Vardy has accused Coleen Rooney of “weaponising” her fan base during the so-called “Wagatha Christie” trial.

The wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy said Rooney’s decision to expose her publicly had been “sinister” and that she had initially thought it was “not real”.

Last week Vardy, 40, lost a libel battle against 36-year-old Rooney over a viral social media post, after a High Court judge found it was “substantially true”.

She sat down in an interview with The Sun, but it wasn’t missed by a lot of people that she was accused of selling stories to the same newspaper.

In a damning high court judgment in the “Wagatha Christie” case last week, Vardy was described as an “untrustworthy witness” who was likely to have destroyed potentially crucial evidence on purpose.

Mrs Justice Steyn concluded Vardy probably worked with her agent, Caroline Watt, to leak stories from Rooney’s private Instagram account to The Sun, providing tips to tabloid journalists and aiding them with their inquiries.

Reaction

Speaking to same tabloid she was accused of tipping off stories to, leading to the trial, got people talking:

1.

Takes Coleen Rooney to court after being accused of leaking stories to The Sun.



Loses libel case after judge rules she definitely leaked stories to The Sun.



Sells a tell-all interview about leaking stories in The Sun…to The Sun.



Rebekah Vardy. Icon. https://t.co/onRoBahE1m — Greg Double (@Dubstep1988) August 2, 2022

2.

I see Rebekah Vardy is arguing she didn't leak things to The Sun… in an exclusive chat with The Sun — Tom Davidson (@TomDavidson09) August 2, 2022

3.

BREAKING! Rebekah Vardy claims she never sold stories to The Sun in exclusive story she sold to The Sun — NewsThump (@newsthump) August 3, 2022

4.

Rebekah Vardy returning to the scene of the crime. #dontbuythesun — Carolyn ❤ (@CalH86809924) August 3, 2022

5.

Rebekah Vardy straight to the sun, classic 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Paris Desouza Guillot (@ParisDesouza) August 3, 2022

6.

I'm still trying to unpack & understand the media strategy & post modernism that is woven into Rebekah Vardy being in a court case about leaking to the Sun, being found guilty of leaking to the Sun, then ultimately choosing to try and prove her innocence by….talking to the Sun — Adam Azor (@AdamAzor) August 3, 2022

7.

🚨 Wagatha Christie latest: Rebekah Vardy denies leaking stories to The Sun in newspaper exclusive with The Sun… https://t.co/EOIZI0Hxyn — Minnie Stephenson (@MinnieStephC4) August 3, 2022

