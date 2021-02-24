The Isle of Man has moved to jettison itself from the UK’s disastrous fisheries deal by striking new terms with the EU as a British Crown Dependency.

Individual discussions with Brussels has opened up avenues to allow EU vessels to fish in their waters as well as exempt exports of shellfish from the current ban on so-called bivalve molluscs which has left the Cornish fishing industry in tatters.

The industry is worth £20 million to the island annually.

Environment, food and agriculture minister Geoffrey Boot said maintaining access to EU markets for those products was a “key factor” for the island as it is “where 80 per cent of our catch goes” before the transition ended last year.

“If we’d lost that market overnight that would have been catastrophic for the fishing industry,” he added.

“Petty” and “indefensible”

But not everyone is happy about the new arrangements.

The move was branded “petty” and “indefensible” by Environment Secretary George Eustice, who has had to face the music over export bans elsewhere.

Earlier this month he described the decision to place barriers on live UK shellfish exports as “indefensible”, claiming the EU ‘unexpectedly’ changed its position on the matter.

The Isle of Man’s chief minister Howard Quayle, however, said that he had no choice other than to act to protect the vital industry.

Speaking in the Tynwald, he said without access for EU boats in Manx waters there would be difficulty exporting island goods, making it a no-brainer for such an export-reliant industry.

He added: “I know that some people would have wanted a future where no foreign vessels were able to fish in our waters.

“If we had refused access to this limited number of EU vessels and as a result had not secured the goods part of the deal, Manx-caught products would have been subject to tariffs when sold into Europe.”

Mr Quayle added on the fisheries arrangements with the EU: “We will have the right to license these vessels and manage our waters in a way that puts sustainability of our waters, and our industry, at its heart.”

Isle of Man kippers

Ahead of the election in 2019 Boris Johnson was accused of spreading fake news after claiming “Brussels bureaucrats” were behind rules about sending Isle of Man kippers by post.

Officials in Brussels pointed out that the rules were set in the UK and EU food safety commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis reminded Mr Johnson, a former Brussels correspondent, that the Isle of Man is not in the European Union.

Mr Andriukaitis tweeted: “Boris, the Isle of Man is not bound to the EU ‘pointless and damaging’ red tape in food safety that we are proud of because it protects consumers.

“You omitted to say that the Isle of Man is not in the EU. This packaging – UK competence. Yet another smoke. #fakenews.”

