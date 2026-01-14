Greenland’s prime minister has said his people would choose Denmark over the US if they had to make a choice right now.

Speaking at a news conference alongside Denmark’s prime minister on Tuesday, Jens-Frederik Nielsen said the Arctic territory was “facing a geopolitical crisis” amid threats from Trump’s America about taking over the region.

But he made it clear that there was no doubt about Greenland’s current position.

READ NEXT: US bobsleigh team’s farcical run becomes perfect metaphor amid Greenland threats

“If we have to choose between the United States and Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark,” he said.

Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen:



“If we have to choose between the USA and Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark. We choose NATO, the Kingdom of Denmark and the EU.” pic.twitter.com/Qo58TuMsPM — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 13, 2026

“One thing must be clear to everyone. Greenland does not want to be owned by the United States. Greenland does not want to be governed by the United States. Greenland does not want to be part of the United States.”

Later on Tuesday, Trump was asked about Nielsen’s comments.

He told reporters he disagreed with the prime minister, saying: “Well, that’s their problem. I disagree with him. I don’t know who he is. Don’t know anything about him.”

Trump added that it would be a “big problem” for Nielsen.

Q: The premier of Greenland said today, 'We prefer to stay with Denmark.'



TRUMP: Who said that?



Q: The premier of Greenland



TRUMP: Well, that's their problem. I disagree with him. I don't know who he is. Don't know anything about him. But that's gonna be a big problem for… pic.twitter.com/7VhxQLcLCA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 13, 2026

This is not the first time Greenland has made its feelings towards Trump known. Jens-Nielsen was elected leader of Greenland at elections last year whilst being ferociously critical of the US and its president, and the Greenland people held anti-Trump protests as well.

Trump’s administration has not ruled out using military power to take Greenland, which Trump baselessly claims the US needs for its national security.

But because Greenland is a semi-autonomous Danish territory and Denmark is a NATO member, any military attack on Greenland could enact NATO’s article 5.

This states that an armed attack against one NATO member shall be considered an attack against them all.

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen has already warned that US military force would spell the end of the trans-Atlantic defence alliance, and the Danish defence ministry has made clear it would defend the region in the event of any invasion.

Denmark’s major European allies, and Canada, have rallied behind the country, stating that “only Denmark and Greenland can decide on matters concerning their relations”.

On Wednesday, the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland will meet at the White House with US Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary State Marco Rubio.