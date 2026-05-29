People have been left baffled, bemused and furious after Question Time decided to feature an AI-generated panel of historical figures.
This week’s edition of the current affairs programme was a special all about artificial intelligence.
The show featured a very real panel featuring politicians, AI experts and representatives for the industry.
But before we got to the actual discussion, Question Time decided to open the show with a bizarre feature imagining a panel of iconic figures from history.
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As the programme started, host Fiona Bruce introduced Winston Churchill, Frida Kahlow, Mahatma Gandhi and Emmeline Pankhurst, with AI-generated versions of each figure sat as if they were on the panel.
Bruce explained that the weird stunt was a “small insight” into how the technology can be used, whilst the programme said on social media that it had bene done to demonstrated how AI can “blur the lines between reality and fakery.”
It’s safe to say the opening provoked a response, but there wasn’t much positivity to be found from people.
From bafflement at what they’d just watched to anger at Question Time deciding to use the controversial tech, the clip has gone viral online as people share their reaction.
TV critic Scott Bryan had one simple question to sum up the state of affairs…
Others suggested the emotionless opening was just proof of how worthless AI was an art form, with some labelling it “embarrassing.”
There was anger at AI being used given what we know about its environmental impact…
And some were simply shocked not to see Farage or a Reform representative on the AI panel!