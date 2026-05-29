People have been left baffled, bemused and furious after Question Time decided to feature an AI-generated panel of historical figures.

This week’s edition of the current affairs programme was a special all about artificial intelligence.

The show featured a very real panel featuring politicians, AI experts and representatives for the industry.

But before we got to the actual discussion, Question Time decided to open the show with a bizarre feature imagining a panel of iconic figures from history.

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As the programme started, host Fiona Bruce introduced Winston Churchill, Frida Kahlow, Mahatma Gandhi and Emmeline Pankhurst, with AI-generated versions of each figure sat as if they were on the panel.

Bruce explained that the weird stunt was a “small insight” into how the technology can be used, whilst the programme said on social media that it had bene done to demonstrated how AI can “blur the lines between reality and fakery.”

Tonight Question Time features an imagined AI panel made up of historical figures who shaped the modern world



Watch the #bbcqt AI special now on @BBCiPlayer and @BBCNews to see what our REAL panel have to say on AI, including how it can blur the lines between reality and fakery pic.twitter.com/G1HVSUyt5t — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) May 28, 2026

It’s safe to say the opening provoked a response, but there wasn’t much positivity to be found from people.

From bafflement at what they’d just watched to anger at Question Time deciding to use the controversial tech, the clip has gone viral online as people share their reaction.

TV critic Scott Bryan had one simple question to sum up the state of affairs…

Are we okay https://t.co/JGLXtdXzE4 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 28, 2026

Others suggested the emotionless opening was just proof of how worthless AI was an art form, with some labelling it “embarrassing.”

Everyone involved in this should be so deeply embarrassed that they never feel comfortable being part of society ever again.



What the fuck is this shit? https://t.co/18FR0YoBso — MrTARDIS (@TrilbeeReviews) May 29, 2026

The thing about these kinds of Gen AI use cases is that the BBC could have easily made this video before these tools existed – you could do it with actors in makeup, you could do it with traditional VFX.



The fact that you're only doing it now means you only thought it was worth… https://t.co/nCmjdbDB4H — Fergus Navaratnam-Blair (@Fergus_NBlair) May 28, 2026

As expected, not one person brought up the huge theft of creative work that most generative AI models are based on.



Not only that, but they used AI video – presumably generated by a model based on theft.



A huge lack of balance, and a terrible missed opportunity to educate the… https://t.co/tIK92kZ7HM — Ed Newton-Rex (@ednewtonrex) May 29, 2026

Genuinely offensive on so many levels. What a horrifying and listless age, the opposite of innovation https://t.co/I9eheHBvEy — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) May 29, 2026

There was anger at AI being used given what we know about its environmental impact…

The planet is burning. https://t.co/deoakx2olg — George Aylett (@GeorgeAylett) May 28, 2026

great! Thank you for wasting gallons of water for this utter shit🥰 — mary queen of thots🍉 (@txbamxnmicxh_s) May 28, 2026

And some were simply shocked not to see Farage or a Reform representative on the AI panel!

The most unusual thing about the AI generated Question Time panel was Nigel Farage wasn't on it. — MLAs And The Like (@MLAsAndTheLike) May 28, 2026

The biggest giveaway that this was AI was the lack of Reform on the panel https://t.co/767XygWg6K — Spin Decoders (@leith1076) May 28, 2026