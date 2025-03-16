Despite claims to contrary from the President, it turns out that neither the people nor the elected officials of Greenland want to accept Donald Trump’s over to put their nation under US control, and acts of protest are now underway.

Significant anti-Trump protests take place in Greenland

Citizens in the administrative capital of Nuuk held a large-scale demonstration outside of their American Embassy today, carrying signs which reflect the mood of almost all Greenlanders. A significant majority of citizens are wholly opposed to US annexation.

The beginning of the demonstration at 1pm



Nuuk, Greenland 🇬🇱

March 15, 2025 pic.twitter.com/w42P3GMVwh — Orla Joelsen (@OJoelsen) March 15, 2025

A big anti-Trump rally took place in Nuuk, Greenland, protesting Trump’s insane calls for annexing the island to the United States.pic.twitter.com/UOFeQ1DuqP — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 15, 2025

Demonstrators on their way to the US consulate.

Nuuk, Greenland 🇬🇱

March 15, 2025



🎥: Erik Jensen – FB. pic.twitter.com/wdMjnpOuLz — Orla Joelsen (@OJoelsen) March 15, 2025

Political parties in Greenland unify to reject Trump advances

The protests are the latest act of defiance from locals, who couldn’t make their position any clearer. Earlier in the week, all five of the island’s political parties signed a joint statement, branding Trump’s calls to ‘takeover’ Greenland as ‘unacceptable’.

“We – all party chairmen – cannot accept the repeated statements about annexation and control of Greenland. We find this behaviour unacceptable towards friends and allies in a defence alliance. Greenland is one country that everyone stands behind.”

“We, as the leaders of all parties in Inatsisartut, must emphasize that Greenland continues the work for Greenland, which is already underway through diplomatic channels in accordance with international laws and regulations.” | Government of Greenland

Trump, US to face continued rejection in island pursuit

Elections were held just a few days ago in the Arctic territory, which technically falls under Danish rule. However, the regional ballots have returned a likely victory for centre-right leader Jens Nielsen – who is also ferociously critical of Donald Trump.

In the White House on Thursday, the Republican leader reiterated his desire to take the island ‘by any means necessary’, goading the NATO officials who were also present. Politicians in Greenlander are now calling for a ‘stronger global rejection’ of these threats.