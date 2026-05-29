Billy Allison, one of the founders of the Raise the Colours movement, has been charged with murder and grievous bodily harm with intent.

Allison, from Solihull, was arrested following an incident outside a bar in Lichfield at 11.25pm on May 24 in which two men were punched.

One of the victims, Matthew O’Gara, died in hospital on Tuesday of this week, whilst the second has been discharged from hospital.

Allison was arrested just after 5am on Monday 26 May, Staffordshire police said in a statement.

He has been charged with murder and Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

A trial date has been set for October 26.

Billy Allison, the original founder of Raise the Colours, has been charged with murder and grievous bodily harm with intent after a man was badly beaten in a bar in Lichfield on Sunday. The victim died in hospital yesterday from his injuries.



He's due to appear in court today. pic.twitter.com/jswzNjFlNW — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) May 27, 2026

No comment



Lamppost flag-flying group Raise the Colours founder Billy Allison charged with murder after pub boss dieshttps://t.co/r9SE61LumD — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) May 28, 2026

Allison is one of the founding members of Operation Raise the Colours. This became a nationwide campaign last summer where people were encouraged to put St George’s and Union flags up in their local area.

This usually involved men cable tying tatty flags to lampposts.