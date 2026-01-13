The US four-man bobsleigh team became an instant metaphor for their nation and source of ridicule following a disastrous run.

The team were competing at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup in St. Moritz when it’s safe to say things didn’t go to plan.

Three of the team stumbled as they tried to get into the sled, leaving driver Kris Horn alone to make the descent down the course.

Luckily, none of the bobsledders were injured in the crash, and footage of the incident has since gone viral.

And, what with this taking place against the backdrop of Donald Trump presidency and threats towards Greenland, the sight of Americans struggling in icy conditions became a metaphor that was almost too on the nose.

America : "We're invading Greenland. We're specially trained in cold weather activities."



Also America … pic.twitter.com/MgMPYBcXw7 — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) January 12, 2026

Here are some of the best reactions from social media:

USA preparing to invade Greenland 😏 #Greenland🇬🇱pic.twitter.com/N9iu97lIxl — Matthijs Pontier, PhD 🏴‍☠️ Piratenpartij 🥇👑 (@Matthijs85) January 12, 2026

Trump: “The Danes only have two sleds and want to defend Greenland?



Now America is coming!

We will show you where Thor keeps his hammer.” pic.twitter.com/iAS3Y080l8 — Söguhetja🧝Mjölnir og verndararnir fjórir🐃🦅🐉🪠 (@Soley_Lifa) January 12, 2026

Perfect encapsulation of America 2026 https://t.co/3EineHM9rI — Hina Ansari, PMP 🐉 🔥 (@orangeyHina) January 12, 2026