The US four-man bobsleigh team became an instant metaphor for their nation and source of ridicule following a disastrous run.
The team were competing at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup in St. Moritz when it’s safe to say things didn’t go to plan.
Three of the team stumbled as they tried to get into the sled, leaving driver Kris Horn alone to make the descent down the course.
Luckily, none of the bobsledders were injured in the crash, and footage of the incident has since gone viral.
And, what with this taking place against the backdrop of Donald Trump presidency and threats towards Greenland, the sight of Americans struggling in icy conditions became a metaphor that was almost too on the nose.
