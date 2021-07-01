











Well, this quite something!

Just when you thought the government’s flag obsession had plateaued they have gone and turned it up a notch.

This time it is the lucky Welsh who get the chance to stand in awe of an eight-story Union flag in Cardiff, draped on the HMRC office block.

Huge eight-storey Union Jack to be stuck on Cardiff city centre tax officehttps://t.co/whxqzOB5Cu pic.twitter.com/Ub0pUBtVoH — WalesOnline 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WalesOnline) June 30, 2021

As we slide into nationalism a recent law has meant that government buildings must flag the flag, just in case you forget where you are.

Northern Ireland does not have to follow the rules, as they know how incendiary that might be.

Sticking one up in Wales, with raising support for Welsh independence, is not the same level but it will undoubtedly annoy a lot of people.

Of course, those who love the union will adore the flag, perhaps wanting an even larger one next time.

How big is the government willing to go?

Well that’s something to look forward to over the next few years.

Reactions

As expected the Twitterati made their thoughts clear on the matter…

I’m not allowed to comment on political or flag matters. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 😏 https://t.co/UvY8cKNKjB — Huw Edwards (@huwbbc) June 30, 2021

Has no-one told them that we have eggs in Wales? https://t.co/tlPI2bcGvF — Michèle Seren💙 (@MicheleSeren) June 30, 2021

In 20 years time this island will just be one big Union Jack visible from space. https://t.co/rCHFm8BTNO — David Miller (@badger_funk) June 30, 2021

If there’s two things we know the Welsh love it’s British nationalism and paying tax. https://t.co/3jHLLAWRaR — Marc Burrows (@20thcenturymarc) June 30, 2021

Welsh First Minister: the union is at risk unless devolved territories feel listened to and respected



UK government: Giant Union Jack in the Welsh capital. MORE FLAGS!



*facepalm* https://t.co/UGVSkXGdC9 — Techpriest (@techpriest) June 30, 2021

They are going to be awfully embarrassed hauling it back to England on the motorway after Wales, ups sticks from the Union in a decade. https://t.co/lzpWIUh6FE — John Smith (son of Harry Leslie Smith) (@Harryslaststand) June 30, 2021

Too big to shag though https://t.co/DwHmZ75zLk — Phoenix CS Andrews 🏳️‍⚧️ (@pennyb) June 30, 2021

“Identity crisis ? What identity crisis ?” pic.twitter.com/Q3NWk3Y9RU — Mr Bumble (@BeadleBumble) June 30, 2021

Replace it with “england does not have an impotence issue” https://t.co/J4s6fa4RO0 — Dr Ben Janaway (@drjanaway) June 30, 2021

Nothing screams ‘colonialism’ more than having the flag of a foreign country slapped across your nation’s capital. pic.twitter.com/jX3jkFoTXG — Aye, Have a Voice (@kuantancurls) June 30, 2021

However, some people thought it was fine.

Whats the big deal ..we are british and its a british tax office…ffs — christian lavelle (@christianlavel2) June 30, 2021

