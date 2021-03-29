Union flags are to be flown from hundreds of hospital and NHS buildings across the UK under plans backed by an “enthusiastic” Matt Hancock.

Last week when culture secretary Oliver Dowden announced the flag should fly from Government buildings every day. Local government secretary Robert Jenrick has said he wants all local councils to fly the union flag on their buildings.

A push is underway for it to be flown on hospitals, health centres, railway stations and police stations and other public buildings.

Former security minister Sir John Hayes, the chairman of the “common sense” group of MPs, is leading calls for the flag to fly across the NHS estate.

British heritage

In a letter to the culture secretary, he states: “During what has been an unprecedented year, our incredible National Health Service has been close to the hearts of a grateful nation. With this in mind, I believe it would be particularly fitting to emphasise the NHS’s unique British heritage by implementing the guidance regarding the Union flag and NHS flag flying together on all hospitals, public health centres and other NHS buildings.

“In doing so, we would reaffirm our collective pride in the NHS; reinforce its public ownership and illustrate to those around the world, the United Kingdom’s enduring commitment to healthcare free at the point of need. The proud display of shared emblems of national pride foster unity, bringing the people of the four nations of our United Kingdom together.

Pushing for the widest possible use of the flag, he says: “I am sure you will agree that it is important that all Government agencies, from the Environment agency to Ofsted and other public buildings such as railway stations and police stations fly the flag too.”

Reactions

Who needs a proper pay rise when you can get a few claps and know that the hospital you work in is flying the Union Jack? https://t.co/5UTrD8Dqfy — David Schneider (@davidschneider) March 28, 2021

The NHS is a melting pot of nationalities, and all the richer for it.



The NHS would be in dire straits without its migrant workforce.



The NHS embodies openness, tolerance, humanity.



The NHS cares irrespective of ethnicities.



Flags?



The NHS says no. https://t.co/l4wwZYmxQQ — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) March 28, 2021

If you believe that paying for staff inside NHS hospitals is more important than paying for Union Jack flags to fly on top of hospitals, RT!💙 — Dr Julia Grace Patterson 💙 (@JujuliaGrace) March 28, 2021

Actually, we are pretty proud of our multicultural workforce @MattHancock.



So that would be a no from us.



Also, it’s a bit weird. https://t.co/LXkMLGfpcd — NHS Million 💙 (@NHSMillion) March 28, 2021

wait a bit and they’ll be able to fly the flags of whichever private company they’ve sold the hospitals to.. — Seymour Strangely (@SeymourStrange) March 28, 2021

‘So to conclude,minister, the NHS is on its knees. We worked ourselves to death in the pandemic. We’re underfunded, exhausted, traumatised.

You’re selling GP practices to US insurance firms.

We need re-funding, support, a living wage…’



Matt Hancock: I hear you! FLAGS it is! pic.twitter.com/y4aYtnc3xl — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) March 28, 2021

The flags on hospitals…will they permanently be at half-mast for Covid deaths? — Long Covid Hattie (@covid_long) March 28, 2021

The sheer bloody-minded ignorance. All those non-British NHS staff who’ve put their lives at risk over the past year to save British lives – this is how this man wishes to thank them.



Matt Hancock backs calls to fly union flags from hospitals https://t.co/WlS48mA5AO — Dr Karen 🕷Schafheutle🇪🇺🇩🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@KSchafheutle) March 28, 2021

