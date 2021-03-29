Union flags are to be flown from hundreds of hospital and NHS buildings across the UK under plans backed by an “enthusiastic” Matt Hancock.
Last week when culture secretary Oliver Dowden announced the flag should fly from Government buildings every day. Local government secretary Robert Jenrick has said he wants all local councils to fly the union flag on their buildings.
A push is underway for it to be flown on hospitals, health centres, railway stations and police stations and other public buildings.
Former security minister Sir John Hayes, the chairman of the “common sense” group of MPs, is leading calls for the flag to fly across the NHS estate.
British heritage
In a letter to the culture secretary, he states: “During what has been an unprecedented year, our incredible National Health Service has been close to the hearts of a grateful nation. With this in mind, I believe it would be particularly fitting to emphasise the NHS’s unique British heritage by implementing the guidance regarding the Union flag and NHS flag flying together on all hospitals, public health centres and other NHS buildings.
“In doing so, we would reaffirm our collective pride in the NHS; reinforce its public ownership and illustrate to those around the world, the United Kingdom’s enduring commitment to healthcare free at the point of need. The proud display of shared emblems of national pride foster unity, bringing the people of the four nations of our United Kingdom together.
Pushing for the widest possible use of the flag, he says: “I am sure you will agree that it is important that all Government agencies, from the Environment agency to Ofsted and other public buildings such as railway stations and police stations fly the flag too.”
Reactions
1.
Who needs a proper pay rise when you can get a few claps and know that the hospital you work in is flying the Union Jack? https://t.co/5UTrD8Dqfy— David Schneider (@davidschneider) March 28, 2021
2.
The NHS is a melting pot of nationalities, and all the richer for it.— Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) March 28, 2021
The NHS would be in dire straits without its migrant workforce.
The NHS embodies openness, tolerance, humanity.
The NHS cares irrespective of ethnicities.
Flags?
The NHS says no. https://t.co/l4wwZYmxQQ
3.
If you believe that paying for staff inside NHS hospitals is more important than paying for Union Jack flags to fly on top of hospitals, RT!💙— Dr Julia Grace Patterson 💙 (@JujuliaGrace) March 28, 2021
4.
Actually, we are pretty proud of our multicultural workforce @MattHancock.— NHS Million 💙 (@NHSMillion) March 28, 2021
So that would be a no from us.
Also, it’s a bit weird. https://t.co/LXkMLGfpcd
5.
No. Just no. https://t.co/fqudWEpUvQ— Dr Samantha Batt-Rawden 💙 (@sbattrawden) March 28, 2021
6.
wait a bit and they’ll be able to fly the flags of whichever private company they’ve sold the hospitals to..— Seymour Strangely (@SeymourStrange) March 28, 2021
7.
‘So to conclude,minister, the NHS is on its knees. We worked ourselves to death in the pandemic. We’re underfunded, exhausted, traumatised.— Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) March 28, 2021
You’re selling GP practices to US insurance firms.
We need re-funding, support, a living wage…’
Matt Hancock: I hear you! FLAGS it is! pic.twitter.com/y4aYtnc3xl
8.
The flags on hospitals…will they permanently be at half-mast for Covid deaths?— Long Covid Hattie (@covid_long) March 28, 2021
9.
The sheer bloody-minded ignorance. All those non-British NHS staff who’ve put their lives at risk over the past year to save British lives – this is how this man wishes to thank them.— Dr Karen 🕷Schafheutle🇪🇺🇩🇪🏴 (@KSchafheutle) March 28, 2021
Matt Hancock backs calls to fly union flags from hospitals https://t.co/WlS48mA5AO
Related: Brexiteers fundraising £1 million to fund ‘neutral’ Museum of Brexit
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .