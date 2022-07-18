It is rare that a day goes by when there isn’t someone or something from GB News leaving us shaking our heads.

Over the weekend meteorologist John Hammond appeared on the channel to discuss the extreme heatwave set to hit the UK over the coming days.

He declared weather charts for next week as “frightening”, but host Bev Turner insisted meteorologists were being “harbingers of doom” and joked everyone should be out enjoying the sun.

Dialling codes

But this recent rant about international dialling codes has taken it to a new level.

Tom Harwood tweeted: “Can someone please tell my why we’re relegated to +44 when we invented the bloody telephone in the first place??”

Can someone please tell my why we're relegated to +44 when we invented the bloody telephone in the first place??

He followed up with: “Any Prime Ministerial candidate who gets us to join the +1 area gets my vote.”

Any Prime Ministerial candidate who gets us to join the +1 area gets my vote.

Why does the UK have a +44 telephone code?

Harwood’s comments likely stem from the fact that Scottish-born Alexander Graham Bell is widely credited for inventing the telephone, although he filed his patent in the US and it was thanks to his financial backers that the invention made it to market.

In 1880, Bell merged his company with others to form the American Bell Telephone Company and in 1885 American Telegraph and Telephone Company (AT&T) was formed; it dominated telephone communications for the next century.

It was the International Telecom Union, a body that contains various countries’ network suppliers, that agreed on how the different codes would be distributed.

The countries that were most influential in the telecommunications union, combined with those who had the largest population, were given the shortest and thus the simplest codes to enter.

Therefore, it may not be surprising that the US and Canada received the single-digit country code +1.

Europe got +3 and +4 numbers, with countries with influence receiving “nicer” country codes, such as +33 (France) and +44 (England).

Reactions

So was journalist and broadcaster Harwood being serious? In basket case Britain nothing surprises us anymore:

The privilege in caring more about this than poverty, homelessness, rising costs, crime, equality, defence and opportunities is clear



Man of the people — Duncan Lindsay (@DuncanLindsay) July 16, 2022

The problem with this woke generation is they’re just constantly looking for things to get offended by…. https://t.co/e7wAjo5elO — Anthony Robson (not so urban now) (@urbancyclist) July 18, 2022

England‘s thickest man starts a thread. https://t.co/zAqd7y9rgQ — Frank McLynn🇪🇺🇮🇪🇬🇧🎻🦔 (@FrankMcLynn) July 17, 2022

One in an occasional series of an Englishman finding it convenient to to claim a Scotsman's invention is 'ours'. https://t.co/ri4ulDHrey — Art Bristow 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 (@ArtBristow) July 17, 2022

Conservative dude: today I shall get mad abooouuuuttttt [spinning roulette wheel] international dialling codes https://t.co/8rQ0q4Gadt — katie spalding (@supermathskid) July 17, 2022

Is this what people mean by a ‘snowflake’ ? https://t.co/pQjeuyJa3K — Elaine (@NotaBot1976) July 17, 2022

what a weird thing to be mad about https://t.co/9EhRBqj97R — expat era (@aIIexx_) July 17, 2022

Ah yes the big issue of the day, our international calling code. Time to riot! https://t.co/AMeNgrOe6J — Mat Hanley (@mat_hanley) July 17, 2022

The little Englander pro Brexit mentality shines through. https://t.co/G2zjZsLscy — Gow Davy (@gowdavy) July 17, 2022

Alexander Graham Bell was Scottish born and moved to Canada then America where he developed the phone in his laboratory in Boston. He founded the world’s first telephone company as an American. In now way is the telephone a British invention. — The summers we shared (@Picss3o) July 16, 2022

Maybe we should re-name ourselves AAAUK so we're the first country alphabetically while we're at it Tom. — Florence 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇦 (@LoxyFlo) July 16, 2022

