Rishi Sunak released a ‘public service announcement’ ahead of the Tory leadership debate last night.

The former chancellor put out the black and white video filmed in old PSA-style to underscore his credentials on Britain’s split with the European Union.

It comes as he clashed heads with Tory leadership rivals Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt as the contenders to succeed Boris Johnson faced off in a second televised debate.

At one point Sunak asked Truss whether she regretted being a Lib Dem or a Remainer more, but it spectacularly backfired.

Sunak to Truss: “You’ve been both a Lib Dem and a remainer- I just wondered which one you regretted most?” — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) July 17, 2022

Truss put Sunak in his place by reminding him not everyone comes from a traditionally Tory background.

She replied: “I was somebody who was not born into the Conservative Party” unlike he was, saying she saw kids being “let down” at her school because they did not get the proper educational standards that “you might have got at your school, Rishi.”

A game-changing moment for @trussliz.

Rishi thought he'd set a clever trap, but instead presented her with an open goal. Watch the smile, the stiffness disappear, the fluency emerge, the passion grow. That's #LizForLeader authenticity. She needs to find more of that.#ITVDebate pic.twitter.com/7GCeOudrQU — Adrian Hilton (@Adrian_Hilton) July 17, 2022

Ahead of the debate Sunak tried to set out his long-term support for Brexit in a video that has been widely saved on social media.

Mike Galsworthy compared it to a “parody” film, while Otto English and Peter Stefanovic also called out some blatant “lies”.

Watch the clip in full below:

What on Earth is this? A parody?



… because it is a superb parody of a young, naive man who got it wrong then found zero Brexit benefits.



But it’s being tweeted by Sunak – so I’m confused. https://t.co/BRTlZEyMf5 — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) July 17, 2022

Love Rishi Sunak's new promo video. Especially the bit where the teetotal (and honestly good for him) former Chancellor raises a good old British pint for the gullible…. sorry… for the British people .. just like any other pint loving brit pic.twitter.com/Mp3zDDyNvQ — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 17, 2022

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak has just posted a video telling us how wonderful Brexit is going & the “Brexit wins” he’s already delivered



It is of course COMPLETE BOLL****! pic.twitter.com/z1UJS4JaVq — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) July 18, 2022

