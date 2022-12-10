Camilla Tominey(Telegraph) getting her arse handed to her on GBnews. 👍 pic.twitter.com/vc4n5qp61d

She added to the hosts Camilla Tominey and Andrew Pierce: “I’ve had to sit patiently and I’ve had to watch white people dictate to Black people what racism is. You cannot tell me as a Black woman what racism is.” You can watch it below:

After the first three episodes of Harry and Meghan were made available on Netflix this past Thursday , the video of her appearance reappeared.

Imarn Ayton, an activist and commentator, visited the channel last week to talk about the Lady Hussey scandal and to explain why it is so hard for white people to act like they understand racism.

An activist perfectly explained to a GB News host why we should believe Black people when they talk about racism.

