Gary Lineker has responded after a video was shared by Tommy Robinson where he is seen walking down a Mexico street.
The former England international did not hold back after far-right activist Tommy Robinson shared the video on social media.
Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, posted the video on X with the message: “What are you up to here @GaryLineker?”
The video shows Lineker walking down a street with a woman.
Responding to Robinson, Lineker explained exactly what was happening in the video, saying the woman he was with was his daughter-in-law, who he was taking to a pharmacy to buy medicine for his son Harry.
He hit out at Robinson for stoking up hatred.
The former Match of the Day host wrote: “If you must know, I was going to a chemist with my daughter-in-law, to get some medicine for her unwell husband….my son. Hatred is a dreadful weakness.”
Harry Lineker, the footballing legend’s son, married partner Bella, the woman in the video, in the summer.
Gary’s other son and Harry’s brother, George, said Robinson was a ‘f***ing idiot’ for sharing the clip.
Lineker is often a target of Robinson and his supporters. Speaking to PoliticsJOE back in 2023, he recalled how he was once ‘elbowed in the back’ by a ‘little old lady’ who was on the way to one of Robinson’s rallies.