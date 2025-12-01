This conference is one of the largest events in the financial industry, where representatives of leading global banks, technology companies, experts, and regulators will discuss the future of the sector.

The conference will address the industry’s most pressing issues, including the impact of geopolitics on the financial market, technological transformation, the competition between traditional banks and fintech companies, the prospects of the investment business, and international competitiveness. Freedom Holding Corp. serves as a lead sponsor of the three-day summit, which will bring together more than 1,000 banking and fintech leaders. Turlov’s participation – as a visionary from an emerging market – has the potential to enrich the discussion.

In 2008, at the height of the panic in financial markets caused by the collapse of Lehman Brothers, Turlov founded the brokerage company Freedom Finance in Kazakhstan. Over time, he grew it into an international financial holding whose market capitalization on NASDAQ reached around $10 billion this year. Today, Freedom Finance operates in 21 countries around the world and sets the tone for the digital transformation of financial services from Almaty to New York.

A key step in the development of Freedom Finance was the creation of the Tradernet platform – one of the first online trading systems in the CIS. It allowed retail investors to trade U.S. stocks directly. “We broke down barriers: an investor with a laptop gained access to the same tools as traders on the floors of Wall Street,” Turlov recalls.

Freedom Finance uses cutting-edge technologies. AI algorithms analyze spending, blockchain ensures transaction security, and neural networks forecast market trends. The company’s platform helps clients optimize their investment portfolios and includes gamified educational courses. Cybersecurity is given significant attention.

In 2019, Freedom Holding Corp. listed its shares on NASDAQ – the citadel of global tech business. The Kazakh fintech company proved it can compete with Silicon Valley. The IPO made Timur Turlov a billionaire. Forbes estimates his net worth at $5.8 billion. “A listing is like a school graduation. You’re happy, but you understand that the real work is only beginning,” the businessman commented.

Turlov is now developing what is known as a SuperApp. Through Freedom’s unified application, users can remotely apply for a loan, purchase insurance, pay utility bills, order grocery delivery, buy concert tickets, and even watch Hollywood blockbusters. He sees the future of banking in the integration of digital financial services with lifestyle offerings. The company is currently expanding into Turkey, Tajikistan, the UAE, and other countries.

The 38-year-old Turlov is not only a successful financier but also the father of six children. He heads the Chess Federation of Kazakhstan and has organized tournaments for 50,000 children, believing that the game teaches strategic thinking—a skill critical for investors. Mr. Turlov also actively supports youth sports initiatives and is the founder of the QJ League, a youth football league in Kazakhstan.