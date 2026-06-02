Donald Trump reportedly called Benjamin Netanyahu “f***ing crazy” during an angry phone call with the Israeli leader.

According to a report by the Axios website, Trump berated Netanyahu over Israel’s bombing of Lebanon.

Since a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon was agreed on April 16, Israeli forces have carried out strikes on Beirut twice, most recently last Thursday.

Trump is said to have told Netanyahu in a phone call that the strikes were why “everybody hates Israel.”

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A source told Axios that the US president told his Israeli counterpart: “You’re f**king crazy. You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.”

A second source told the website that Trump was “pissed” on the phone call and at one point shouted at Netanyahu: “What the f**k are you doing?”

“What the fuck are you doing?!” Trump lit into Netanyahu over the Lebanon bombing:



“You're fucking crazy. You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this."@BarakRavid & I https://t.co/b1lEZEmN6p — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) June 1, 2026

On Monday, Trump said in a post on social media that “all shooting will stop” between Hezbollah and Israel following conversations he had had with both sides.

He wrote on Truth Social: “I had a conversation with Bibi Netanyahu today, asking him not to go into a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon. He turned his Troops around. Thank you Bibi!

“I also had a conversation with Representatives of the Leaders of Hezbollah, and they agreed to stop shooting at Israel, and its soldiers. Likewise, Israel agreed to stop shooting at them. Let’s see how long that lasts — Hopefully it will be for ETERNITY!”

Netanyahu has said Israel will retaliate if “Hezbollah does not stop attacking our cities and civilians”.