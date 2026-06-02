Nigel Farage seems to have little care for the wishes of Henry Nowak’s family in the wake of the teenager’s murder.

18-year-old Nowak was stabbed to death by Vickrum Digwa, 23, in Southampton in December last year whilst he was walking home alone after a night out.

Digwa used a 21cm (8in) blade he said he carried as part of his Sikh faith, called a Kirpan, and this week was given a life sentence with a minimum of 21 years over the stabbing.

The case has attracted particular controversy though over the response of police.

Shocking body cam footage shows that when police arrived at the scene, they handcuffed Nowak as he lay dying after Digwa lied to the police that he had been racially abused by the teen and had acted in self-defence.

Nowak telling officers he has been stabbed and “can’t breathe” multiple times. His comments are seemingly dismissed by officers before he becomes unresponsive after a couple of minutes.

Hampshire police has apologised and the force’s Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones described the incident as a “national tragedy”.

Speaking outside court on Monday following Digwa’s sentencing, Henry’s father, Mark, called for a “transparent investigation” into the “inhumane” treatment of their son.

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But the family added they “do not want Henry’s murder to be used to create further hatred, division or tension.”

The grieving family’s wishes seem to have gone straight over the head of the likes of Nigel Farage though, who decided decided to weigh in on matters.

In a video message on Tuesday, the Reform UK leader claimed Nowak’s death was evidence of a “two-tier culture” in Britain where white people’s rights “matter less than those of ethnic minorities.”

Farage compared the tragedy to the death of George Floyd in the US in May 2020, and asked why there was not a similar level of outrage from politicians and the public to Nowak’s death.

The Clacton MP went on to predictably parrot lines about mass immigration, hate speech laws, a “DEI [diversity, equity, inclusion] agenda,” and “positive discrimination.”

It’s not just Farage who has refused to heed the wishes of Nowak’s family. Rupert Lowe also took the opportunity to spew hatred and bile, claiming “children have been sacrificed to death in order to appease foreign cultures that have no place in our country.”

He urged people to “look back in anger”, whilst Farage called for people to respond to Nowak’s death with “pure, cold rage.”

A number of people have issued a reminder about the wishes of Nowak’s family following the comments of Farage and Lowe.

Henry Nowak's father outside court yesterday: "We do not want Henry's murder to be used to create further hatred, division or tension." https://t.co/KPz3gxH4LC — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) June 2, 2026

Left: Nigel Farage using the murder of Henry Nowak to sew division in society, "rights of white people matter less than ethnic minorities"



Right: Henry Nowak's father, "We do not want his death used to create further division hated or tension" pic.twitter.com/jpBq9QiCEZ — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 2, 2026

Henry Nowak's father outside court yesterday: "We do not want Henry's murder to be used to create further hatred, division or tension"

Today Farage calling for pure cold hard rage.

– Farage is looking to stoke up summer riots again. He is a vile racist who uses people's fear and… pic.twitter.com/jPVNxEqqbI — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) June 2, 2026

Number of people asking me to comment on the Henry Nowak case. His father said "We do not want his death to be used to create further division, hatred or tension". If you can't respect his wishes, you're scum. That's what I think. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) June 2, 2026