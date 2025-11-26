Julia Hartley-Brewer has been slammed for complaining about free school meals, with many making the same point.

In a post on Tuesday, the motormouth Talk presenter quote tweeted a post from Sadiq Khan about free school meals.

The London mayor was celebrating the fact that 100 million free school meals had been provided to children in London’s primary schools.

Whilst many would see school children being provided with food as a good thing, the milestone riled up Hartley-Brewer.

Sharing the mayor’s post, she wrote: “They. Are. Not. Free.

“They are funded by TAXPAYERS.”

In response, many had one thing to say to Hartley-Brewer: they were more than happy for their taxes to fund children being fed.

One person wrote on X: “I can’t think of a better place for my tax money to go than to feed a hungry kid. And if that means that a Reform UK council has to hang one less Union Jack from a lamppost, then I think I can make my peace with that.”

Journalist Ash Sarkar said: “Quite happy, personally, that my tax money feeds all of London’s primary school children, and doesn’t force kids from poorer backgrounds to feel singled out.”

The sentiment was echoed by many others.

