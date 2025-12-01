Rachel Reeves issued the perfect measured response to Kemi Badenoch’s brutal personal attacks on her in the Commons.

Last week, the chancellor delivered her autumn budget, announcing £26bn in tax rises, the scrapping of the two child benefit cap and increases to the national minimum and living wages, amongst other policies.

After Reeves had given her speech to the Commons, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch responded with a vicious attack on the chancellor.

She labelled the chancellor “utterly incompetent” and “spineless,” accused her of “whining”, said Reeves will go down as the UK’s “worst ever chancellor” and even impersonated her.

Utterly juvenile and unparliamentary antics from @KemiBadenoch during her response to the Budget.



Desperate, undignified and ineffective.#Budget2026 pic.twitter.com/nxDykjWGge — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) November 26, 2025

Many felt that Badenoch crossed the line with her personal attacks on Reeves.

During an appearance on Laura Kuenssberg’s Sunday morning show, Reeves was asked whether she felt Badenoch went too far with her comments.

Reeves gave the perfect response, saying she would rather “concentrate on policies than personalities.”

She then pointed out that Badenoch had labelled Liz Truss’ disastrous mini budget “100% right” back in 2022.

“I’m not totally sure if her judgement chimes with the British public,” she added.

“I was a bit uncomfortable listening to that”



Chancellor Rachel Reeves criticises Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch’s Budget response and says people should focus on “policies, not personalities”#BBCLauraK https://t.co/kc1i6V6M4A pic.twitter.com/HifRBINXCi — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) November 30, 2025

Reeves was praised online for her sensible response, with one person saying the chancellor “destroyed the absurd Kemi Badenoch.”

Reeves has just destroyed the absurd Kemi Badenoch in the politest, and therefore most deadly way. Ouch! pic.twitter.com/PDQaDyJN5x — Brendan May (@bmay) November 30, 2025

Another said it was an “excellent response we should be expecting from those at the top.” “Badenoch was out of line,” they added.

Someone else said they agreed with Reeves, saying: “Get rid of the performance politics and name calling.”