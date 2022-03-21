Nigel Farage announced the net zero campaign earlier this month in an article on the Mail on Sunday, but it has hit the skids, again.

You can see what actor Hugh Grant thought of it at the time:

Russian warship – go fuck yourself. https://t.co/UoAyHzz6P1 — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) March 5, 2022

Farage’s plan is to “kill off Boris Johnson’s ruinous green agenda.”

However, organisers of the Vote Power Not Poverty rally claimed “a wave of abuse, threats and intimidation,” meaning the launch has been scrapped indefinitely.

The event was supposed to take place at the home of Bolton Wanderers football club, but they decided against it after fans of the team were outraged.

the event, was originally selling VIP tickets for £100 and was also set to feature Reform UK leader Richard Tice and political commentator Dominique Samuels.

Farage accused them of a “Moscow-style rebuke to free speech.”

Now the new venue, 3D Centre, a wedding and function space, refused to host the event, so campaign organisers told The Independent they had cancelled the event entirely.

“The amount of intimidation the owner was under became impossible,” a spokesman for the campaign told The Independent. “It’s even worse than Brexit.”

Only this morning Farage tweeted this:

Our campaign is gaining traction. https://t.co/9oHDV9k2OJ — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 21, 2022

However, one scamp pointed out: ‘It really isn’t. Even Bolton rejected you.’

It really isn’t. Even Bolton rejected you. — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) March 21, 2022

His Net Zero crusade is also overshadowed by a tweet Geroge Monbiot wrote yesterday. He wrote: “30°C above normal in the Arctic today. 40°C above normal in the Antarctic today. It would be unbelievable if it were not true. And it is terrifying beyond words. The war we have waged against the natural world has, in climatic terms, just gone nuclear.”

Don’t let Russia crisis fuel climate destruction

Countries scrambling to replace Russian oil, gas and coal supplies with any available alternative may fuel the world’s “mutually assured destruction” through climate change, the head of the United Nations has warned.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said the “all-of-the-above” strategy now being pursued by major economies to end fossil fuel imports from Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine could kill hopes of keeping global warming below dangerous levels.

“Countries could become so consumed by the immediate fossil fuel supply gap that they neglect or knee-cap policies to cut fossil fuel use,” he said by video at an event organised by the Economist weekly.

“This is madness. Addiction to fossil fuels is mutually assured destruction.”

Germany, one of Russia’s biggest energy customers, wants to increase its supply of oil from the Gulf and speed up the building of terminals to receive liquefied natural gas.

In the United States, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki earlier this month said the war in Ukraine was a reason for American oil and gas producers to “go get more supply out of the ground in our own country”.

Mr Guterres said that “instead of hitting the brakes on the decarbonisation of the global economy, now is the time to put the pedal to the metal towards a renewable energy future”.

