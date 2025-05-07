Coca-Cola is set to revise its packaging and labelling practices across the European Union after facing a greenwashing complaint filed with the European Commission.

The Commission confirmed today that the beverage giant will amend or withdraw certain recycling-related claims that were deemed misleading. This comes after a formal complaint was lodged in 2023 by consumer group BEUC and its network, with backing from other organisations.

Notably, Coca-Cola will no longer use blanket statements like “I am a bottle made from 100% recycled plastic” on its packaging. Instead, the company will clarify that such claims apply only to specific components of the bottle—excluding items like caps and labels.

In addition, Coca-Cola has committed to ensuring that its packaging and promotional materials do not give consumers a false impression of the environmental impact of its products. This includes avoiding the use of green-coloured imagery or symbols that may imply sustainability where it does not exist.

The move aims to counter the perception that recycling is a catch-all solution to plastic pollution—an idea experts increasingly warn against.

National consumer protection authorities across the EU will now monitor Coca-Cola’s implementation of these changes. They will also evaluate the marketing practices of other major bottling firms within the Single Market and may require similar action where necessary.

“This sends a strong message to the industry: misleading environmental claims carry legal consequences,” said Kamila Drzewicka, a lawyer at ClientEarth. “It’s a baseline step that paves the way for broader regulatory enforcement.”

Environmental groups say the decision is a positive development but stress that stronger action is needed. They continue to advocate for tougher rules against greenwashing and a reduction in unnecessary plastic production at the source.

The Coca-Cola Company has consistently ranked as the world’s largest plastic polluter. This is according to multiple annual Brand Audit reports conducted by Break Free From Plastic, a global movement of over 11,000 organisations and individuals. These audits involve volunteers collecting and categorising plastic waste from beaches, cities, and waterways around the world.

In the 2023 report, Coca-Cola was again identified as the top global plastic polluter for the sixth consecutive year. It was followed by companies such as PepsiCo, Nestlé, and Unilever. These companies are primarily responsible due to their widespread use of single-use plastic packaging, particularly in the form of bottles, sachets, and wrappers.