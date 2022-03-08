A rally fronted by Nigel Farage campaigning for a referendum on ‘net zero’ has been canned by Bolton Wanderers following fan backlash, according to Manchester Evening News.

The ‘Voter Power Not Poverty’ event was set to be held at the University of Bolton Stadium later this month.

According to the campaign’s official website, their “aim is simple”.

“We are demanding a referendum on the life-changing Net Zero plans forced upon us by Westminster politicians. We want the British people to have a say, both on our energy future and on Britain’s energy security.”

But the event attracted widespread backlash, with a number of fans hitting out at the club for agreeing to stage the rally.

Twitter account @BurndenWay wrote: “Deeply, deeply, deeply unhappy about this”, while @RodIrelandPhoto tweeted: “In a Europe at such trouble with itself please do not facilitate an event that could be divisive, antagonistic and providing succour to ideologies that are way off the mark of what the #bwfc family are about. Nothing good will come of such an event at our home.”

@JakeBWFC_ added: “Get this cancelled.”

This morning Bolton Wanderers confirmed that the event, which was selling VIP tickets for £100 and was also set to feature Reform UK leader Richard Tice and political commentator Dominique Samuels, had been cancelled.

Bolton Wanderers also moved to distance itself from the event.

A club spokesman said: “A ‘Vote Power Not Poverty’ Rally scheduled for later this month at the Bolton Whites Hotel will not be happening. The event has been cancelled by BWFC and is not something the club and business wishes to be associated with.”

