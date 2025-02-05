Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage have been confirmed as speakers at an event known as the ‘Glastonbury for climate deniers’.

The high-profile UK political figures will join noteworthy figures from Trump’s America, including Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Wright and Peter Thiel, at the London conference, which aims to “re-lay the foundations of civilisation”.

Other speakers at the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC) event include psychologist Jordan Peterson, who has posted about “climate apocalypse insanity” and “eco fascists” to his online followers, and journalist Douglas Murray, who has argued that “terrifying our children with doom-mongering propaganda on climate change is nothing less than abuse”.

Another speaker will be former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott, who previously said that “climate change is probably doing good”.

This week, communities in northern Australia were hit with nearly 6.5 ft of rain in a downpour that has inflicted “incredible” devastation to the area’s homes, crops and coastline.

🇦🇺 Fast-moving #floodwaters rose Monday in northeastern #Australia after forcing many to flee, blacking out homes and sweeping bridges.



Storms have already dumped more than a metre of rain in two days in parts of #Queensland pic.twitter.com/I06vJDWgGU — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) February 3, 2025

The ARC is backed by the UAE-based investment firm Legatum Group and British hedge fund millionaire Paul Marshall, who together own the right-wing broadcaster GB News.

Marshall provided £1 million in funding to ARC in 2023, which is run by Conservative peer and UK government advisor Baroness Stroud.

Speaking to DeSmog, Good Law Project campaigns manager Hannah Greer described the event as being like “Glastonbury for climate science deniers, Trump acolytes, manosphere enthusiasts and nihilists in general”.

“But the serious point is that some of the people that Paul Marshall has assembled in this right-wing rogues gallery have huge amounts of money and power over our media, medical data and the future of our planet – and they are set on creating a new oligarchy”, she added.

ARC, Together, the Conservatives, and Reform UK have been approached for comment by the publication.

