To cap off a week in which X has been blighted by controversy, Elon Musk’s platform has now gone down in a major global outage.

The app formerly known as Twitter before it was renamed to X by Musk has gone down for users across the globe.

The website is failing to load any content for users, with Down Detector showing that issues began around 3pm.

Users across the UK have reported issues, with downforeveryoneorjustme.com showing that users in countries across the globe are also suffering issues.

This includes people in countries as far as South Africa, Spain and India.

The cause of the outage remains unclear.

X’s outage comes amid reports that the app may be banned in the UK over X’s AI tool, called Grok, which has been used to generate sexualised images of people and remove clothes in photos.

Following restrictions announced by the government, X announced it had “implemented technological measures to prevent the Grok account from allowing the editing of images of real people in revealing clothing such as bikinis”.

However, there have been reports that X has continued to allow highly sexualised videos generated by Grok.