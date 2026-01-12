The UK government will bring into force a law making it illegal to create non-consensual intimate images, to tackle deepfakes created by X’s AI, Grok.

Technology secretary Liz Kendall told the Commons on Monday that the law would make it illegal for companies to supply the tools designed to create such images.

She said AI-generated pictures of women and children in states of undress, created without a person’s consent, were not “harmless images” but “weapons of abuse”.

The law comes after weeks of concerns over Grok, the AI assistant on Elon Musk’s X platform, being used to create sexualised images of women and children.

Ofcom has said it is launching an investigation into X over the worries over how Grok is being used.

In a statement, the regulator said there had been “deeply concerning reports” of the chatbot being used to create and share undressed images of people, as well as “sexualised images of children”.

Ofcom confirmed the investigation just days after prime minister Keir Starmer urged it to use ‘all its powers’ against X, which could include a ban on the social media platform in the UK.

Musk has accused the government of trying censor free speech.