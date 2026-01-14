Nigel Farage was seen laughing in the House of Commons as his party was attacked by Keir Starmer over their defence of Elon Musk and X.

In recent days, there have been concerns in the use of X’s AI tool, called Grok, to generate sexualised images of people and remove clothes in photos.

During Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir hit out at Reform’s “disgusting position” on the matter.In recent weeks, Musk and X have been condemned over the platform’s AI generating sexualised and semi-naked images of women and children.

As a result, Starmer has refused to rule out X being banned in the UK if it is found to have broken any laws.

One voice who hasn’t called for an X ban though is Nigel Farage. He has spent the last few days calling Musk a “hero” for “bringing free speech back to the internet,” despite the allegations of sexualised child images being created on X.

When the issue was brought up during PMQs, Starmer criticised Reform for ‘refusing to do anything’ about it and condemned their calls to scrap the Online Safety Act.

As Starmer attacked Reform, Farage could be seen laughing.

🚨 WATCH: Keir Starmer says it's "astonishing" that Nigel Farage is defending Elon Musk over Grok's images



"Their position is disgusting. This is weaponing images of women and children that should never be made. They're an absolute disgrace" #PMQs pic.twitter.com/0bfnSduwLO — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) January 14, 2026