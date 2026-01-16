The UK has sent a British officer to Greenland in a joint Arctic mission with other European nations.

It comes as Europe sends a small number of military personnel to Greenland inline with Danish plans for a “larger and more permanent” NATO presence on the island.

This comes following reports from The Telegraph that Prime Minister Keir Starmer was planning on sending the UK military to the sought after territory.

However, these claims were downplayed by Transport secretary Heidi Alexander who said that operations in the Arctic zone around Greenland were part of NATO’s “business as usual” rather than a threat to the US.

The European response comes in the wake of Donald Trump’s persistent pursuit of Greenland.

Since returning to office at the start of 2025, Donald Trump has been pressing for the acquisition of the icy territory.

Greenland has felt like the centre of the universe in recent weeks. Credit: Getty.

Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that the US “needs” Greenland for “national security”.

This is the main narrative behind the threats that, by acquiring the territory, the US could expand military operations in the name of fending off Russia and China.

Many people believe the real reason Trump wants Greenland is for its resources which include rare earth minerals, uranium, iron, zinc, lead, gold, copper, and potentially oil.

Whether the Europeans overtly share their reasons for sending troops to Greenland or not, it is no coincidence NATO, which let’s not forget the US are a founding member of, is conducting ‘Arctic missions’ in the territory.

Reports disclose that the European envoy is made up of personnel from Germany, France, Sweden, Norway, Finland and the Netherlands.

Germany sent a reconnaissance team of 13, France a team of 15 mountain specialists, one navy officer from the Netherlands, two military liaison officers from Finland, three officers from Sweden and two from Norway.

The UK sent one British officer joining a reconnaissance group.

The personnel arrived yesterday (15 January).

Speaking to 300 Greenlanders who had gathered in Copenhagen, Greenland Premier Jens-Frederik Nielsen stressed unity and told the crowd: “We choose the Greenland we know today, as part of the Kingdom of Denmark.”