Elon Musk says a sexual harassment allegation made against him should be viewed through a ‘political lens.’
The report, published by; Insider, alleged that Musk’s SpaceX paid $250,000 in severance to one of the company’s corporate flight attendants after she filed a formal complaint against Musk claiming he exposed himself to her and propositioned her for sex.
The Tesla boss, who’s in the process of buying Twitter for $44 billion, lashed out at claims.
Those allegations were made by the alleged worker’s friend.
It was claimed that she was asked to go to Musk’s cabin during a flight to London to give a “full body massage”.
As she entered the room, she found the billionaire was “completely naked except for a sheet covering the lower half of his body”.
The declaration also claims that during the massage Musk “exposed his genitals” and “touched her and offered to buy her a horse if she would ‘do more’, referring to the performance of sex acts”.
Joked
Calling out his accuser, Musk said: ‘But I have a challenge to this liar who claims their friend saw me “exposed” — describe just one thing, anything at all (scars, tattoos, …) that isn’t known by the public.
‘She won’t be able to do so, because it never happened.’
Musk has also since joked about the scandal on Twitter, writing: ‘Finally, we get to use Elongate as scandal name. It’s kinda perfect.
He tweeted: “The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech.”
He added: “And, for the record, those wild accusations are utterly untrue.”
The order of events was tweeted by @KnowNothingTV
He revealed he will now be supporting the Republican Party:
In response to whether they are political attacks. Tom Coates wrote: “A news story about you is not an attack. If you believe it is false then you are free to respond openly. I imagine you could dispel any issues here quite quickly by revealing all the documents associated with the allegations and freeing the woman concerned from her NDA?”
