A heartbreaking clip has been shared by PoliticsJOE that can’t fail to move you.

It comes as Martin Lewis has challenged the next prime minister to appear on ITV with him to discuss the cost of living crisis.

Dear @trussliz / @RishiSunak the cost of living crisis has left millions worried how they'll make ends meet.



I'd like to formally invite you, as the new PM, to join me asap once you take office for a special hour's @itvMLshow discussion/Q&A to answer/ease people's concerns. — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) August 31, 2022

Food bank users are now requesting “non-cook food” after surging energy prices mean they “can’t afford to put the oven on”, organisations have warned.

The cost-of-living crisis has seen a rise in food bank users, as shop prices rose by a record 5.1% in August, according to the latest report by the British Retail Consortium.

This, combined with a huge surge in energy bills, has led to an “unsustainable situation”, Ian Oulton, a trustee of West Cheshire Foodbank, said.

Dinner lady

Speaking at an Enough is Enough rally in Manchester, the woman said that she is dreading going back to work in October over fears many of the school’s pupils will not be able to afford lunch.

“I didn’t take the job on to starve children”, she said, adding that the issue is getting noticeably worse of late.”

Watch

This dinner lady says she cries going into work – because she has to deny children school lunch. pic.twitter.com/ep0C8WKpQR — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) August 30, 2022

Famous chef Jamie Oliver saw the video and tweeted: “This is so heartbreaking. No kid should be hungry at school @trussliz @RishiSunak.”

This is so heartbreaking. No kid should be hungry at school @trussliz @RishiSunak



Sign Christina from @BiteBack2030 petition NOW to #EndChildFoodPoverty & make sure ALL kids in poverty have access to free school meals before they go back to school >> https://t.co/nILqpk7ttR https://t.co/7tKecqDrHe — Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) August 31, 2022

The widespread issue of food poverty has also been laid bare by Labour MP Ian Bryne, he said: “2,500 food banks – more food banks than McDonald’s. Enough is enough.”

Watch

“2,500 food banks – more food banks than McDonald’s. Enough is enough”



Labour’s @IanByrneMP speaks at @eiecampaign in Manchester pic.twitter.com/NTFgdggH3W — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) August 31, 2022

Related: Edwina Currie slammed for her comments over cost of living crisis