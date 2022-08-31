Money saving expert Marin Lewis has taken to Twitter to request whoever becomes the next prime minister to sit down with him on ITV to discuss the cost of living crisis in the UK.

He tweeted: “Dear @trussliz / @RishiSunak the cost of living crisis has left millions worried how they’ll make ends meet. I’d like to formally invite you, as the new PM, to join me asap once you take office for a special hour’s @itvMLshow discussion/Q&A to answer/ease people’s concerns.”

Dear @trussliz / @RishiSunak the cost of living crisis has left millions worried how they'll make ends meet.



I'd like to formally invite you, as the new PM, to join me asap once you take office for a special hour's @itvMLshow discussion/Q&A to answer/ease people's concerns. — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) August 31, 2022

He followed up with: “ITV is happy to support this, so together will also extend the invite through official channels to both of you now for speed. The preference is live in the evening, but we understand the time pressures and are happy to work on scheduling with you to make this work.”

ITV is happy to support this, so together will also extend the invite through official channels to both of you now for speed.



The preference is live in the evening, but we understand the time pressures and are happy to work on scheduling with you to make this work. — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) August 31, 2022

He replied with gusto when he was accused of ‘rank opportunism.’

He replied: “Explain how Jeff? How’s giving over one of my money shows, amidst a cost of living crisis, to invite the PM to answer questions and hopefully reassure people opportunism? I’ve been working on cost of living issues for 20+ yrs, if I’m jumping on a bandwagon, it’s my bandwagon!”

Explain how Jeff? How's giving over one of my money shows, amidst a cost of living crisis, to invite the PM to answer questions and hopefully reassure people opportunism?



I've been working on cost of living issues for 20+ yrs, if I'm jumping on a bandwagon, it's my bandwagon! — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) August 31, 2022

Would they turn up?

Assuming favourite Liz Truss wins then we can’t be sure.

She pulled out of a BBC interview earlier this week, claiming she did not have time to do it. Truss came under criticism, from the planned interviewer Nick Robinson.

Interviews matter. They’re good for democracy, for voters and, yes, for the politicians who do them too. Here’s why I don’t think the political interview is dead & why I look forward to interviewing Prime Minister Truss …or Sunak &/or (maybe) Starmer. https://t.co/sPGds9KkT9 — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) August 30, 2022

Truss is now likely to become prime minister without undergoing a single set-piece grilling on TV or radio.

Rishi Sunak seems to have appeared on most of the shows he has been invited on, but again, we can’t be sure.

So where does that leave us?

Well, according to Boris Johnson it will all be fine.

Boris Johnson said that the UK is one of the most successful countries on earth and has the financial strength to get through the cost-of-living crisis.

The outgoing Prime Minister said investments were making the UK “fit for the future” and the country would get through the current “pressures” on living standards.

So no need to panic…

Related: Reactions as Liz Truss pulls out of tonight’s interview and people wonder what/who could replace her