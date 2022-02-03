You may have noticed that the PM is under a bit of pressure at the moment – he seems to be leaking party support every day.
One person who is sticking by him, whether he likes it or not, is Nadine Dorries.
She was recently seen a bit unsteady on her feet, shall we say, as she defended the underfire PM during a series of chaotic TV interviews.
Now she has jumped onto Twitter to keep fighting on for the PM.
Dorries wrote: “The defining mission of the PM & this government is to level up the whole of the UK. On the very day we are setting out steps to make this happen, a handful of egos want to make it all about them. It’s selfish, doing Labours work and it’s really not helping their constituents.”
Reactions
Needless to say, the reaction was fierce on social media.
We’ve picked out the best bits:
