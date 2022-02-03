You may have noticed that the PM is under a bit of pressure at the moment – he seems to be leaking party support every day.

One person who is sticking by him, whether he likes it or not, is Nadine Dorries.

She was recently seen a bit unsteady on her feet, shall we say, as she defended the underfire PM during a series of chaotic TV interviews.

Now she has jumped onto Twitter to keep fighting on for the PM.

Dorries wrote: “The defining mission of the PM & this government is to level up the whole of the UK. On the very day we are setting out steps to make this happen, a handful of egos want to make it all about them. It’s selfish, doing Labours work and it’s really not helping their constituents.”

Reactions

Needless to say, the reaction was fierce on social media.

We’ve picked out the best bits:

1.

Nadine Dorries says Conservative MPs who call for the Prime Minister to resign are “a handful of egos [who] want to make it all about them” and are “doing Labours work”. pic.twitter.com/KyWBopBibf — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) February 2, 2022

2.

"A handful of egos want to make it all about them."



Hello, is that The Irony Helpline? https://t.co/Ko75MdX9Ow — Barry Collins (@bazzacollins) February 2, 2022

3.

Ah yes, saying Tory critics of Boris Johnson are 'a handful of egos… selfish…doing Labour's work' is definitely going to help https://t.co/lymGSRe5pN — Lizzy Buchan (@LizzyBuchan) February 2, 2022

4.

This should calm everyone down… https://t.co/sJjQk5qCpx — Heather Stewart (@GuardianHeather) February 2, 2022

5.

6.

The sad desperation of someone who knows that no one else will ever give her a job. https://t.co/e7KweOdExv — East of Dulwich (@East_of_Dulwich) February 2, 2022

7.

What exactly have they been up to for the past decade? https://t.co/nkZTald4UQ — Tim (@Tim_Arnold1977) February 2, 2022

8.

Meanwhile on planet Nadine……. https://t.co/cfpoeaO3Ob — The Honourable Sergeant Arthur Wilson (@SgtArthurWilson) February 2, 2022

9.

“I’m terrified, my ministerial career would be ended by Boris Johnson’s removal”. https://t.co/CgAERh9x5n — ((( Joel Clark ))) (@mrjoelclark) February 2, 2022

10.

By definition, you cannot "level up" the "whole of the UK."https://t.co/usyXlX6Xaf — Matthew Tempest (@MattTempest) February 2, 2022

