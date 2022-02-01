Nadine Dorries (for it is she) has taken being Nadine Dorries to the next level.

She, let’s say was a bit ‘unsteady,’ as she gobbed off to various news channels.

Dorries spoke to BBC News, Sky News and Channel 4 News and it was the gift that kept giving.

She was attempting to defend Boris Johnson, after his awful speech to the House yesterday evening.

Johnson, while trying to save himself, accused Sir Keir Starmer of failing to prosecute disgraced entertainer Jimmy Savile when he was head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

This isn’t true and Starmer isn’t happy about it, as you can see from this clip.

#KayBurley – I didn't understand what the PM was talking about when he brought up Jimmy Savile… what's that about?



Keir Starmer – It's a ridiculous slur, peddled by right-wing trolls… he tries to drag everybody into the gutter with him… pic.twitter.com/q6tZPDlQWx — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) February 1, 2022

Anyway back to Nadine.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy asked Dorries about the “fake news” perpetuated by Johnson about the Labour leader and describing the claims as an “old meme repeated by conspiracy theorists”, the minister said “the prime minister tells the truth”.

She then insisted that: ‘I don’t know the details.’

1.

Another Nadine Dorries interview to file under the car crash genre #c4news pic.twitter.com/jvuTbMOIWO — Jay J (@JibbaJabb) January 31, 2022

2.

Then onto Sky News, on her magical mystery tour of cringe.

Dorries described a Sky News story on the report as “pure fiction and guesswork”.

“I would like to just deal with the facts if that’s ok,” she said, before telling the reporter that the Sue Gray report had “some quite useful, accurate, observations and recommendations”.

is she… is she rowing a boat pic.twitter.com/QAWCiOwz6X — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) January 31, 2022

3.

And she wasn’t finished yet, time for the BBC, a broadcaster she would like to see the back of.

Dorries claimed that the people criticising the PM over the report were the same people who had hit out at his leadership since before he was even elected leader of the Conservative party.

PM Boris Johnson has "given his apology," and "we'll wait to see" what the Met Police's findings are, says Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries



"He's going to implement the recommendations [of the Sue Gray report]… because that is leadership"https://t.co/2LcMpn0V61 pic.twitter.com/TzT9Wx4V9x — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) January 31, 2022

Quite a night for Dorries, you would agree?

Reactions

1.

2.

When your loudest defenders are Nadine Dorries and Michael Fabricant it’s possible you’re shit and in the shit. — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) January 31, 2022

3.

I can’t imagine there are many circumstances in which Nadine Dorries would defend me, but I’m absolutely certain that there are none in which I’d want her to. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) January 31, 2022

4.

Nadine Dorries on #C4News backing Boris Johnson saying “he tells the truth” in a TV appearance more embarrassing than when she ate ostrich anus — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) January 31, 2022

5.

Sue Gray: The drinking culture in government really does have to stop, it isn't on, sorry lads



Nadine Dorries:pic.twitter.com/UCOwrjbzbS — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) January 31, 2022

6.

BREAKING NEWS: Speculation that @NadineDorries was “drunk” in a TV interview this afternoon – as apparent from her constant swaying – has been called in to question by a source, who argues that her erratic behaviour “was due to her attempting to stay upright on a sinking ship”. pic.twitter.com/jEzAFyQzHh — getnorthern – “a discrace to Britain” (@getnorthern) January 31, 2022

7.

Nadine Dorries just claimed, on Sky New (whilst swaying like a common drunk) that what Sam Coates quoted DIRECTLY from Sue Gray’s report, is “pure conjecture”.



Christ on a bike. This is just embarrassing.



She needs to lay off the gin — Super Tanskiii (@supertanskiii) January 31, 2022

8.

Nadine Dorries will be a complete nobody once Johnson goes. This isn't loyalty, it's self-preservation https://t.co/WdNlHoxpoQ — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 31, 2022

9.

And why have they never liked him? Come on @NadineDorries, nearly there, you can do this. https://t.co/bYiCwrOfjm — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 31, 2022

10.

One of the many difficulties facing Boris Johnson is that the only people left to defend him are clear, demonstrable idiots. Nadine Dorries on Sky News right now is just not helping at all. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) January 31, 2022

11.

Just listened to Nadine Dorries prove she is the stupidest person within 100 miles of Westminster. — richard retter (@tigerwoodscore) January 31, 2022

