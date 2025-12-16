Donald Trump has doubled down on his nasty comments about the late Rob Reiner suffering from “Trump derangement syndrome.”

On Sunday, Hollywood director and actor Rob Reiner and his wife, producer Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead.

Police have said the couple were the victims of a homicide and their son Nick Reiner has been arrest on suspicion of murder.

Tributes poured in from across the world of entertainment for the couple, but Trump decided to share his own ‘tribute’, which was widely condemned as ‘vile’ and ‘hateful’.

In his message, Trump wrote: “A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michelle, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.

“He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before.

“May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”

Despite the backlash, the president has doubled down on his outrageous comments.

When it was put to him in the Oval Office on Monday that some Republicans had denounced Trump’s statement, he labelled Reiner a “deranged person” who was “very bad for our country.”

He said he was “not a fan of Rob Reiner at all, in any way shape or form.”

