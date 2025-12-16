Jimmy Carr has said the key to redistributing wealth in the UK is by thinking in terms of old-to-young instead of rich-to-poor.

The multi-millionaire comedian said that in order for Britain’s economy to get fixed, there should be a “redistribution of wealth.”

Speaking to LBC, Carr said there should be a transfer of wealth “from old to young” and that he would go as far as scrapping all taxes for those in their 20s.

The comedian was critical of Rachel Reeves’ autumn budget, saying it is “insane that we had a budget that poor” and that “we have a midwit in charge.”

He continued: “What we need to do is deal in young people. We have a society where we need a redistribution of wealth. And I don’t think it necessarily needs to be from rich to poor.

“I think it needs to be from old to young. I’m not concerned with inequality. I’m concerned with poverty in absolute terms, because that’s fixable. Inequality isn’t”.

“Different people have different motivations and abilities. There will always be hierarchies, but you want them to be natural hierarchies.”

“If I was running for office I’d run on, no taxes in your 20s, because it would incentivise young people to go and say, I’m actually not going to go to university, I’m going to go and get a trade, I’m going to stack cash until I’m 30 and then I’m going to buy a house.”

Despite his ‘old-to-young’ idea for wealth distribution, Carr went on to say he would also scrap taxes for over-60s, to incentivise retired people to “get a little job for pin money.”