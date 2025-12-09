Gianni Infantino has been accused of breaching FIFA’s ethics codes with comments he has made about Donald Trump.

An official complaint has been filed with FIFA’s ethics committee, alleging “repeated breaches” of the organisation’s duty of political neutrality by its president.

The complaint, filed by non-profit organization FairSquare, comes just days after Infantino awarded Trump the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize at the 2026 World Cup draw.

FairSquare’s eight-page letter details four alleged breaches by Infantino of FIFA’s duty of neutrality, all relating to Infantino’s sycophantic championing of the US president, the Athletic reports.

The complaint asks for an investigation into “the circumstances surrounding the decision to introduce and award a FIFA Peace Prize and their conformity with FIFA’s procedural rules.”

Trump was presented with a large trophy, medal and certificate at the World Cup draw last Friday as he won the FIFA Peace Prize, an award announced in November that everyone knew had been made up specifically to award to Trump.

FairSquare said the “award of a prize of this nature to a sitting political leader is in and of itself a clear breach of FIFA’s duty of neutrality.”

FairSquare’s complain also calls out several instances of comments Infantino made about Trump, such as when he publicly called for the Republican to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize and another occasion when he criticised negative comments about Trump.