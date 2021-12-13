The family of a private investigator whose murder 34 years ago remains unsolved are preparing to take legal action against the Metropolitan Police over the case.

Daniel Morgan was killed with an axe in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham, south-east London, on March 10 1987.

In June, an independent panel accused the Met of “a form of institutional corruption” for concealing or denying failings over the case.

Despite five separate investigations – in which charges were levelled against suspects – and a collapsed trial, no one has ever been convicted of the murder, which is believed to have been linked to the private detective’s awareness of high-level corruption within the Metropolitan Police.

‘No justice’

The force’s commissioner Dame Cressida Dick apologised to Morgan’s family, saying it was a “matter of great regret that no-one has been brought to justice and that our mistakes have compounded the pain suffered by Daniel’s family”.

The BBC on Monday reported the family had said in a statement they were “saddened – if not surprised” to find out they had been “let down again all concerned” by a lack of follow-up action.

The Morgan family added they had no choice but to file a civil claim against the Met “in order to achieve some semblance of accountability”, with the broadcaster reporting a letter of claim had been sent to the force.

Earlier this year, Alastair Morgan – Daniel’s brother, who now represents the family as a spokesperson – told The London Economic that he does not expect to see “any justice” in the case.

Morgan said: “The case has been so messed up over so many decades that I think a trial at this point would depend on people confessing to a crime, which I don’t think would happen.

“I do not expect any justice in the term that we use, namely that the perpetrator of the crime is brought to justice and punished.

“I know a lot of people who imagine and who are hoping for prosecutions after the publication of the report – but I’m not holding my breath for that.”

Met response

A spokesman for the Met said: “We can confirm that the Metropolitan Police Service has received a letter of claim, dated 7 December, and is currently considering its response.

“Since the Daniel Morgan Independent Panel published its report six months ago, a dedicated team within the Met has been established and is progressing its response to those recommendations specific to the Met, while engaging with other lead organisations named in the report.

“We remain committed to this work and expect to fully report our progress to the Home Secretary and Mayoral Office in the Spring 2022.”

