The latest attempts by the Daily Mail to equate Keir Starmer’s May 2021 work beers with the Downing Street parties during ‘hard lockdown’ have irked a number of critics this morning – including former Labour supremo Alastair Campbell.

Daily Mail continues ‘beer-gate’ campaign against Starmer

In its edition for Saturday 30 April, the Daily Mail encourages police to investigate the so-called ‘beer-gate’ issue – a diluted version of the ‘partygate’ scandal at the heart of government.

Considering that the paper was encouraging its readers to ‘focus on the Ukraine war’ as fines were issued for senior Conservative members earlier this month, this is quite a sharp u-turn they’ve performed here:

Critics hit back at Daily Mail ‘hit piece’

As far as the publication is concerned, Starmer’s decision to have a beer during a work event last Spring is tantamount to the same offences committed by Boris Johnson and staff. Angela Rayner’s appearance at the event has also upset a number of right-leaning politicians.

Alastair Campbell, however, has ripped into the Daily Mail on Saturday, contesting their claims that ‘beer-gate’ warrants a police investigation…

Popped out to buy some milk. Spotted Daily Mail front page, desperately, so desperately, trying to keep equating @Keir_Starmer having a non law-breaking beer with Johnson presiding over law-breaking parties. Obergruppenführer Dacre‘s Mail really is Der Stürmer of 2022 1/3 — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) April 30, 2022

‘It has given up any pretence of being a newspaper’ – Alastair Campbell

Campbell certainly knows a thing or two about spin from his time in government, and he’s called out the Daily Mail’s latest front-page for serving as ‘government propaganda’. The senior Labour figure also ripped into editor-in-chief, Paul Dacre, for his ‘disgusting behaviour’.